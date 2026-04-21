Prakash Raj Ramayana Remarks Row: BJP Leader’s Complaint Alleges Hurt Sentiments

The Prakash Raj Ramayana remarks row has intensified after a fresh complaint alleged that his statements hurt religious sentiments. The controversy, sparked by a festival appearance, has now taken a legal turn, drawing reactions from political figures and sections of the public.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Prakash Raj Ramayana
Prakash Raj Ramayana remarks row sparks fresh complaint Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prakash Raj's Ramayana remarks row triggers multiple complaints over alleged hurt sentiments.

  • BJP leader and advocate demand legal action, escalating controversy across platforms.

  • Kerala Literature Festival remarks spark debate on freedom of expression boundaries.

Prakash Raj’s Ramayana remarks row has intensified, with a fresh complaint filed against the actor over comments alleged to have hurt religious sentiments. What began as a discussion at a literary event has now grown into a political and legal issue, drawing attention across platforms.

The complaint was filed by Bhanu Prakash, a BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh, who accused the actor of making remarks that were offensive and derogatory towards the Hindu community. The issue has since gathered momentum, with calls for action and wider scrutiny of the comments.

Complaint filed over Prakash Raj Ramayana remarks

According to the complaint, it was alleged that the statements distorted religious narratives and were intended to provoke outrage. Legal action was urged not only against Prakash Raj but also against those believed to have amplified the remarks.

In a separate development, advocate Amita Sachdeva also filed a complaint, stating that the comments were deeply offensive. It was further stated by her that such remarks were seen as an insult to religious beliefs and should not be tolerated.

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Kerala Literature Festival remarks spark controversy

The controversy traces back to an appearance by Prakash Raj at the Kerala Literature Festival earlier this year. During a discussion, he shared an adapted anecdote inspired by the Ramayana, originally used in a children’s theatre context.

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The narration included a fictionalised exchange between characters from the epic, presented as part of a broader storytelling exercise rather than a literal retelling. However, clips from the session later circulated online, leading to criticism from certain groups and political figures.

As of now, authorities have not confirmed any formal action in response to the complaints. The incident continues to fuel debate around artistic freedom, interpretation of mythology and the limits of public expression.

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