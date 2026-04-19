Prakash Raj VS Pawan Kalyan: Women’s Reservation Bill Row Sparks Debate Call

Summary of this article
Prakash Raj Pawan Kalyan controversy escalates over Women’s Reservation Bill claims dispute.
Actor challenges Deputy CM to public debate, questioning accuracy and political intent.
Ongoing debate highlights growing scrutiny around actors entering the Indian political landscape.
Prakash Raj’s controversy with Pawan Kalyan has intensified after he criticised the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister over his remarks on the Women’s Reservation Bill. The exchange has quickly escalated, with Prakash Raj accusing Pawan Kalyan of misleading citizens and challenging him to a public debate.
The row began after Pawan Kalyan posted on social media, claiming that the Opposition had blocked a crucial opportunity to strengthen women’s representation in legislatures. He argued that political calculations had delayed a long-overdue reform aimed at empowering women.
Prakash Raj responds to Women’s Reservation Bill claims
Responding sharply, Prakash Raj countered the statement and questioned its accuracy. It was stated by him that the Women’s Reservation Bill had already been approved in 2023 and could still be implemented. He further alleged that the focus had instead shifted towards the Delimitation Bill, which, according to him, could weaken representation for southern states.
It was also asserted by him that citizens were being misled for political gain. He added that he was ready for a public debate to explain his position, directly challenging Pawan Kalyan to respond.
Debate over actors in politics continues
The latest exchange comes amid Prakash Raj’s continued criticism of actors entering politics without sustained public engagement. In recent speeches, he has drawn a distinction between popularity in cinema and responsibility in governance.
It has been emphasised by him that while actors may enjoy public admiration, politics demands consistent work on the ground and accountability to people. His remarks also follow earlier comments targeting the growing trend of film personalities transitioning into political roles.
Despite the sharp political differences, Prakash Raj and Pawan Kalyan share a professional history, having worked together in films like Jalsa and Vakeel Saab.
As the controversy unfolds, the debate around political accountability, representation, and celebrity influence continues to gain traction, especially in the run-up to key elections.