Prakash Raj Mother Suvarnalatha Dies At 86: Pawan Kalyan Offers Condolences

Prakash Raj’s mother Suvarnalatha dies at 86, with condolences pouring in from Pawan Kalyan and others, as the actor mourns a deeply personal loss.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Prakash Raj mother Suvarnalatha
Prakash Raj mother Suvarnalatha dies at 86 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prakash Raj's mother, Suvarnalatha, dies at 86.

  • Pawan Kalyan offers condolences on social media.

  • The actor had earlier spoken about her health struggles.

The news of Prakash Raj's mother, Suvarnalatha, dying at the age of 86 has drawn condolences from across the film and political fraternity. The veteran actor is currently mourning the loss of his mother, who had reportedly been battling age-related health issues.

The development was confirmed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, who shared a note expressing his grief. In the message posted on X, it was stated that he was “deeply saddened to learn” about her passing. It was further added that prayers were being offered for her soul to attain peace, and “deepest condolences” were extended to Prakash Raj and his family.

Malayalam actor-director passes away - X
EA Rajendran Dies At 71: Veteran Malayalam Actor-Director Passes Away In Kollam

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Condolences pour in from film and political circles

Alongside Pawan Kalyan, former MLA Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also shared a condolence message. It was stated that the news of Suvarnalatha’s passing had been received with sadness, and prayers were offered for her soul. Heartfelt sympathies were extended to the grieving family during what was described as a difficult time.

Suvarnalatha had remained a private figure, though her influence on Prakash Raj’s life has often been acknowledged by the actor in public forums.

Prakash Raj on his mother’s health struggles

In an earlier interaction at the International Symposium on Dementia in 2018, her health challenges had been spoken about by the actor. It had been revealed that a brain cyst had required surgery, following which severe memory loss had been experienced. It was shared that even close family members were no longer recognised at one point.

Related Content
Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh struggles at the box office - X
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's Film Fails Monday Test Amidst Dhurandhar 2 Storm
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X review - X
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Review: Netizens Hail Pawan Kalyan's Charm And Screen Presence, But Call It 'Outdated' Drama
Pawan Kalyan In Ustaad Bhagat Singh - Instagram
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Advance Booking Crosses $200K In North America Before Release
Pawan Kalyan on Jana Nayagan censor row - X
Pawan Kalyan On Vijay's Jana Nayagan Censor Row: 'Makers Should Not Have Approached The Court'
Related Content

In the same address, it had been recalled that the experience had deeply affected him, with efforts being made to reconnect her with familiar voices from her past.Prakash Raj mother Suvarnalatha dies at 86

Work front and recent developments

On the professional front, Prakash Raj was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein, where the role of Dhanush’s father had been portrayed. He is next expected to appear in Jana Nayagan, a political action drama starring Vijay. The film has faced delays due to censorship issues, with a revised release date yet to be announced.

Rajinikanth Shares Emotional Tribute To KJ Kumar - X
Rajinikanth Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Journalist KJ Kumar, Recalls Early Support

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Suvarnalatha’s passing marks a deeply personal loss for the actor, with tributes continuing to pour in from across industries.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Will Rain Change Playing Conditions? Check Pitch Report

  2. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Emerges As Chennai’s Biggest Threat Ahead Of Guwahati Clash

  3. IPL 2026: Cricket Australia Breaks Silence After Rahane’s Remark On Green’s Bowling Absence During MI Vs KKR Clash

  4. MI Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 2

  5. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Today's Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  2. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  3. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  5. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: March 28, 2026

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: War Enters Second Month As Israel hits Iran naval research site

  3. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  4. India Opposes China-Led IFD Pact’s Entry into WTO Framework

  5. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

Latest Stories

  1. Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Attack On Kuwait Power And Desalination Plant

  2. West Asia War ‘Challenging’, PM Modi Warns Against Politicising Crisis

  3. Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies Due To Accidental Drowning, Wife Shares Statement

  4. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  6. Dubai World Cup 2026: Glamour Quotient At High During Horse Race

  7. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  8. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh