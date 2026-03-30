Prakash Raj Mother Suvarnalatha Dies At 86: Pawan Kalyan Offers Condolences

Summary of this article
Prakash Raj's mother, Suvarnalatha, dies at 86.
Pawan Kalyan offers condolences on social media.
The actor had earlier spoken about her health struggles.
The news of Prakash Raj's mother, Suvarnalatha, dying at the age of 86 has drawn condolences from across the film and political fraternity. The veteran actor is currently mourning the loss of his mother, who had reportedly been battling age-related health issues.
The development was confirmed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, who shared a note expressing his grief. In the message posted on X, it was stated that he was “deeply saddened to learn” about her passing. It was further added that prayers were being offered for her soul to attain peace, and “deepest condolences” were extended to Prakash Raj and his family.
Condolences pour in from film and political circles
Alongside Pawan Kalyan, former MLA Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also shared a condolence message. It was stated that the news of Suvarnalatha’s passing had been received with sadness, and prayers were offered for her soul. Heartfelt sympathies were extended to the grieving family during what was described as a difficult time.
Suvarnalatha had remained a private figure, though her influence on Prakash Raj’s life has often been acknowledged by the actor in public forums.
Prakash Raj on his mother’s health struggles
In an earlier interaction at the International Symposium on Dementia in 2018, her health challenges had been spoken about by the actor. It had been revealed that a brain cyst had required surgery, following which severe memory loss had been experienced. It was shared that even close family members were no longer recognised at one point.
In the same address, it had been recalled that the experience had deeply affected him, with efforts being made to reconnect her with familiar voices from her past.Prakash Raj mother Suvarnalatha dies at 86
Work front and recent developments
On the professional front, Prakash Raj was last seen in Tere Ishk Mein, where the role of Dhanush’s father had been portrayed. He is next expected to appear in Jana Nayagan, a political action drama starring Vijay. The film has faced delays due to censorship issues, with a revised release date yet to be announced.
Suvarnalatha’s passing marks a deeply personal loss for the actor, with tributes continuing to pour in from across industries.