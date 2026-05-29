How CBI is Reconstructing What Happened Before Twisha Sharma's Death

The CBI is using an advanced “tunnel view” technique to digitally reconstruct Twisha Sharma’s final hours before her death in Bhopal.
Investigators are synchronising CCTV footage, phone records, Wi-Fi logs and forensic mapping to establish a detailed timeline.
The probe has intensified after the arrests of husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, with digital evidence becoming central to the investigation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death of former actor-model Twisha Sharma, has deployed an advanced “tunnel view” investigative technique to digitally reconstruct her final moments before she was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.
The agency is carrying out a minute-by-minute virtual reconstruction of events leading up to Twisha’s death in an effort to establish the exact sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the case.
What Is The ‘Tunnel View’ Technique?
The “tunnel view” technique involves synchronising CCTV footage, mobile phone records, Wi-Fi logs, internet activity, smart-device data, forensic mapping and witness statements into a single timeline to digitally recreate a crime scene.
According to sources, the CBI is integrating CCTV footage, Call Detail Records (CDRs), Wi-Fi logs and forensic mapping of rooms at the Katara Hills residence to build a virtual spatial model of the house.
Investigators are attempting to trace Twisha’s movements, identify who entered or exited specific parts of the house and establish the timeline before her death.
The agency is also synchronising surveillance footage timestamps with phone activity and internet usage to generate a simulated visualisation of Twisha’s final hours.
Officials believe the reconstruction may help identify suspicious movements, missing time gaps, inconsistencies in witness statements and possible attempts to tamper with evidence.
Probe Intensifies After Arrests
Twisha Sharma, a Noida-based former actor and model, married Samarth Singh in December last year. She was found hanging at her matrimonial home under mysterious circumstances, triggering allegations of dowry harassment and foul play.
Her parents accused her husband and in-laws of physical abuse, mental torture and influencing the investigation. Her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired district judge, denied the allegations.
The case later escalated into a national controversy, leading to demands for a second post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi. Twisha was cremated on May 24 after the second autopsy was completed.
Samarth Singh, who had been absconding for 10 days, surrendered in Jabalpur and was arrested on May 22.
A day later, the CBI arrested Giribala Singh after questioning her at her Bhopal residence. The arrest came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the anticipatory bail earlier granted to her by a sessions court.
Digital Evidence Now Central To Investigation
Officials said the CBI plans to confront the accused with digital evidence and each other’s statements during interrogation.
The agency formally took over the probe earlier this week after re-registering the FIR originally filed by Madhya Pradesh Police.
Investigators are expected to rely heavily on the digital reconstruction to determine whether there was coercion, conspiracy or deliberate manipulation of the crime scene before and after Twisha Sharma’s death.