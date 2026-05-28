CBI Arrests Twisha Sharma's Mother-in-Law After Court Cancels Anticipatory Bail

The CBI arrested Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law after a court cancelled her anticipatory bail in the high-profile case.
The special court rejected the anticipatory bail application, paving the way for immediate arrest by the central agency.
The arrest is a significant development in the investigation into Twisha Sharma’s death, with allegations of dowry harassment and cruelty.
In a major development in the Twisha Sharma death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested her mother-in-law on Thursday after a court cancelled her anticipatory bail.
The arrest was carried out shortly after the special CBI court rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Twisha’s mother-in-law. Sources indicate that she is likely to be produced before the court later today for custody remand.
Twisha Sharma, a social media influencer, was found dead under mysterious circumstances earlier this month. Her family had alleged dowry harassment and mental torture by her husband Samarth Singh and his family members. The case was later handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation.
The CBI has been probing multiple angles, including allegations of dowry demand, cruelty, and abetment to suicide. Several family members of the husband have already been questioned in connection with the case. The arrest of the mother-in-law is being seen as a crucial step forward in the probe.
Twisha’s family welcomed the development and expressed hope that the CBI would ensure justice. They have been demanding strict action against all those involved in the alleged harassment.
The case has drawn significant public attention, especially after several explosive details regarding Twisha’s marital life and alleged isolation emerged in the media. The CBI is expected to intensify its questioning of the arrested accused in the coming days.
Further updates on the case are awaited as the investigation continues.