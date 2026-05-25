CBI Team Dispatched To Bhopal To Take Over Probe Into Twisha Sharma Death Case

A CBI team has been sent to Bhopal to formally take over the investigation into the death of 33-year-old model and actor Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her in-laws' home on May 12, 2026.
The move follows the Madhya Pradesh government's recommendation and Supreme Court observations, amid family allegations of dowry demands, mental harassment by husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.
The case has seen significant developments, including the arrest of husband Samarth Singh, a second post-mortem by an AIIMS Delhi team, and concerns over possible institutional bias due to the in-laws' connections.
In a major development, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been dispatched to Bhopal to take over the high-profile probe into the death of Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model-turned-actor.
Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, 2026, just six months after her marriage to lawyer Samarth Singh, son of a retired judge. While initial investigations pointed towards suicide, her family has strongly alleged dowry harassment and mental torture, claiming she was murdered.
The Madhya Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe, and the Supreme Court, which took up the matter, expressed pain over the handling of the case. The apex court urged media restraint and noted that the state government’s decision to seek CBI involvement was “above board.” A CBI team is now en route to Bhopal to collect all evidence, documents, and case files from the state police.
Key developments so far include the arrest of prime accused Samarth Singh, who was sent to seven-day police remand, a second post-mortem conducted by an AIIMS Delhi team following orders from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, and allegations of blunt force injuries along with prior distress messages from Twisha.
The Supreme Court hearing highlighted concerns about possible bias in the local investigation due to the influential background of the accused family. The court emphasized the need for a fair and transparent probe to deliver justice.
Twisha’s family has welcomed the CBI takeover, describing it as a “ray of hope.” They have demanded a fast-track trial. Meanwhile, police have recovered evidence including WhatsApp chats and are investigating the final hours before her death, including her visit to a salon hours earlier.
The CBI is expected to thoroughly examine all aspects of the case, including the circumstances of the death, family statements, and potential lapses in the initial probe. Further searches and interrogations are likely as the central agency assumes control.
This case has sparked widespread public attention and debate on women’s safety, dowry issues, and the credibility of investigations involving influential families. Authorities have appealed for calm as the CBI investigation proceeds.