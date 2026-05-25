French Open 2026: Who Are The Seeded Players Knocked Out On Day 1

Day 1 of the French Open 2026 saw some big name casualties
Djokovic averted a first-round loss, by defeating local favourite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Alcaraz will miss Roland Garros due to injury
Novak Djokovic kept his cool in his bid to win a record 25th Grand Slam title on Sunday, after defeating local favourite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in an entertaining first round match at the 2026 French Open.
The 39-year-old fought back from a set down to defeat the Frenchman 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 in just under three hours on Court Philippe Chatrier.
“Obviously playing a French player, center court at Roland Garros is never so easy. The crowd gets into it and then you feel the pressure even more,” Djokovic said after the 2 hour, 51-minute encounter.
“But all in all it was a good match to be part of: Three hours, just what the doctor ordered at age 39.”
With Carlos Alcaraz out of Roland Garros due to injury, Djokovic knows that this year's tournament presents a fantastic opportunity for him to clinch the record 25th Grand Slam and etch his name in the record books.
Djokovic will next face another Frenchman in Valentin Royer in the second round.
Which Seeded Players Crashed Out On Day 1
There were some big names that crashed out on day 1 of the French Open 2026 tennis tournament. Seventh seed Taylor Fritz suffered a shock early exit, as he lost to unseeded Indian-origin American Nishesh Basavareddy in four sets.
23rd seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry was also sent packing in the first round by Portugal's Nuno Borges in over three sets.
Other casualties for the day were former champion Barbora Krejcikova, Emma Raducanu, Sofia Kenin and 21-seed Clara Tauson.
French Open 2026 Day 2 Schedule
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Emerson Jones vs (3) Iga Swiatek
Veronika Erjavec vs (2) Elena Rybakina
(32) Ugo Humbert vs Adrian Mannarino
Not before 11:45 PM - Hugo Gaston vs Gael Monfils
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
(22) Arthur Rinderknech vs Jurij Rodionov
(7) Elina Svitolina vs Anna Bondar
Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah vs (6) Amanda Anisimova
Daniel Merida vs (5) Ben Shelton
Court Simonne-Mathieu
(13) Jasmine Paolini vs Dayana Yastremska
Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper de Jong
(15) Casper Ruud vs Roman Safiullin
Anastasia Zakharova vs (10) Karolina Muchova
French Open 2026: Who Are The Reigning Champions?
Coco Gauff of the United States and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.
Gauff won the trophy for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4. Alcaraz rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to beat top-ranked Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) for his fifth major title in as many finals. It was Alcaraz’s second straight French Open title. Alcaraz injured his right wrist this season and has withdrawn from the French Open and Wimbledon.
Favourites for this year's tournament in the men's singles is none other than Jannik Sinner whereas Aryna Sabalenka could give Gauff a run for her money in the women's singles. There's also Iga Swiatek in the mix as well as Mirra Andreeva.
French Open 2026: Live Streaming
In India, fans can watch the French Open 2026 live on Sony Sports Network channels. Live streaming of Roland Garros 2026 will be available on the Sony LIV app and Fancode in India.