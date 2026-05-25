Mohamed Salah's Final Liverpool Game In Pics: Tears Flow As Anfield Bids Farewell To 'Egyptian King'
A tearful Mohamed Salah received an Anfield standing ovation after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Brentford on the final matchday of the English Premier League 2025-26 season. The Egyptian, who won two league and one UEFA Champions League titles with the Merseyside outfit, is leaving the club after 442 matches. The 33-year-old scored 257 goals, including 193 in the top flight, making him Liverpool's third most prolific scorer, behind Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285). In his final outing for the Reds, the 'Egyptian King' assisted Curtis Jones for his 93rd in the league, breaking a club record he shared with Steven Gerrard. He was subbed off in the 73rd minute. The match also marked Andy Robertson's final Liverpool game. Arne Slot's defending champions finished fifth but qualified for the Champions League. Up next, the former Chelsea and AS Roma frontman will lead the Pharaohs at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where they have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.
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