Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt LIVE Score, Malaysia Masters Quarter-Final: Indian Eyes Upset Over Seeded Rival

Malaysia Masters 2026 LIVE, Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 500 Malaysia Masters 2026 quarter-final between Ashmita Chaliha and Line Kjaersfeldt on Friday, 22 May, at the Unifi Arena in Kuala Lumpur

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt LIVE Score, Malaysia Masters Quarter-Final
Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt LIVE Score, Malaysia Masters Quarter-Final: Indian Eyes Upset Over Seeded Rival Badminton Photo
Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt LIVE Score, Malaysia Masters Quarter Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Super 500 Malaysia Masters 2026 quarter-final between Ashmita Chaliha and Line Kjaersfeldt on Friday, 22 May, at the Unifi Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Ashmita remains India’s lone surviving contender in the tournament after defeating Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei 21-13, 21-16 in the pre-quarterfinals. She now faces Denmark’s eighth seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, who fought back to beat India’s Malvika Bansod in three games. The two have met once before, with Kjaersfeldt winning that clash. Stay tuned for live updates.
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Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt LIVE Score, Malaysia Masters Quarter-Final: Preview

Ashmita Chaliha and Line Kjaersfeldt face off on Friday, 22 May, at the Unifi Arena in Kuala Lumpur with a semi-final spot on the line at the Malaysia Masters 2026. Ashmita reached the quarter-final after a dominant straight-game win over Goh Jin Wei, while Denmark’s eighth seed Kjaersfeldt fought back from a game down to beat Malvika Bansod. The pair have met once before, with Kjaersfeldt winning that clash.

Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt LIVE Score, Malaysia Masters Quarter-Final: Streaming Info

The live streaming of Malaysia Masters 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.

Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt LIVE Score, Malaysia Masters Quarter-Final: Good Morning!

Hello badminton fans, we are back with another big one from Kuala Lumpur as India’s Ashmita Chaliha takes on Denmark’s Line Kjaersfeldt in the Malaysia Masters 2026 quarter-final. A semi-final spot is on the line, the rallies are set to fly, and we’ll bring you every smash, dive, and twist live. Stay tuned for all the updates.

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