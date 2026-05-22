Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt LIVE Score, Malaysia Masters Quarter-Final: Indian Eyes Upset Over Seeded Rival Badminton Photo

Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt LIVE Score, Malaysia Masters Quarter Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Super 500 Malaysia Masters 2026 quarter-final between Ashmita Chaliha and Line Kjaersfeldt on Friday, 22 May, at the Unifi Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Ashmita remains India’s lone surviving contender in the tournament after defeating Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei 21-13, 21-16 in the pre-quarterfinals. She now faces Denmark’s eighth seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, who fought back to beat India’s Malvika Bansod in three games. The two have met once before, with Kjaersfeldt winning that clash. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

22 May 2026, 08:17:20 am IST Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt LIVE Score, Malaysia Masters Quarter-Final: Preview Ashmita Chaliha and Line Kjaersfeldt face off on Friday, 22 May, at the Unifi Arena in Kuala Lumpur with a semi-final spot on the line at the Malaysia Masters 2026. Ashmita reached the quarter-final after a dominant straight-game win over Goh Jin Wei, while Denmark’s eighth seed Kjaersfeldt fought back from a game down to beat Malvika Bansod. The pair have met once before, with Kjaersfeldt winning that clash.

22 May 2026, 07:59:31 am IST Ashmita Chaliha Vs Line Kjaersfeldt LIVE Score, Malaysia Masters Quarter-Final: Streaming Info The live streaming of Malaysia Masters 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.