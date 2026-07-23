India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain-Led Indian Boxers Intensify Training In Glasgow
The Indian boxing squad was seen training ahead of their Commonwealth Games 2026 bouts at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, along with boxers including Parveen Hooda, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Sumit Kundu and others, took part in the session as the team fine-tuned its preparations. India will field a 14-member boxing contingent, comprising seven men and seven women, with the competition set to take place from July 24 to August 1.
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