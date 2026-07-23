India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain-Led Indian Boxers Intensify Training In Glasgow

The Indian boxing squad was seen training ahead of their Commonwealth Games 2026 bouts at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, along with boxers including Parveen Hooda, Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Sumit Kundu and others, took part in the session as the team fine-tuned its preparations. India will field a 14-member boxing contingent, comprising seven men and seven women, with the competition set to take place from July 24 to August 1.

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Lovlina Borgohain Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain poses after a training session for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Parveen Hooda Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxer Parveen Hooda during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Priya Ghanghas Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxer Priya Ghanghas, right, during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Sakshi Chaudhary Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Narender Berwal Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxer Narender Berwal during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Sakshi Chaudhary
Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, right, during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Arundhati Choudhary Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxer Arundhati Choudhary during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Parveen Hooda CWG 2026
Indian boxer Parveen Hooda, centre, during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI /Ravi Choudhary
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Sumit Kundu Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxer Sumit Kundu during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Lovlina Borgohain CWG 2026
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxers Sumit Kundu, right, Sachin Siwach, and others after a training session for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxers Sakshi Chaudhary, left, and Jaismine Lamboria after a training session for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian boxing team members including Lovlina Borgohain, Sakshi Chaudhary, Parveen Hooda, and others arrive for a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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