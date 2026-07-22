CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: DMRC Shuts Several Metro Stations as CJP Warns 'Millions Will Come to Delhi'

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: As the student protest continues, CJP saw thousands of protesters had already gathered at the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the centre continues to beef up security in the capital to tackle the agitation.

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Patel Chowk, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday.

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans during a protest march, at Patel Chowk, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday. Money Sharma

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party led student protest against the NEET-UG paper leak continues steadily two days after the march to the Parliament. A total of six FIRs have been filed so far over the alleged violence and vandalism during the protest march. Various opposition leaders have come out in support for the student agitation. Union Minister JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Sonam Wangchuk who has continued his hunger strike throughout his hospitalisation. The activist has been discharged from Safdarjung Hospital. Additionally, Congress units across the country, including in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Assam, staged a protest over the police lathi-charge on students and the detention of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Raul, Priyanka and other Congress leaders staged a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi has listed 5 demands and has called for PM Modi to issue an apology to students.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Jul 2026, 11:44:03 am IST CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Several More Metro Station Closed Off In Delhi Following Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announcet to close of four stations; Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat, the authority has since extend the list to now a total of 16 closed metro stations. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.

Service Update



Below mentioned Metro stations have been closed till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.



1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3. Patel Chowk

4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

5.… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2026

22 Jul 2026, 11:35:15 am IST CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned; Opposition Wears Black, Protesting Police Brutality Against Students Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Wednesday after Opposition parties continued to protest police action against students protesting the NEET examination paper leak. As soon as Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge started speaking on the issue, ruling party members began shouting. Opposition members also shouted back. Kharge alleged that the protesting students were lathi-charged and police also used tear gas. Most of the Congress MPs were wearing black shirts and kurtas to protest against police action on students. Amid the uproar, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon. - PTI Opposition Protests Force Second Adjournment In Both Houses Over NEET, Other Issues BY Outlook News Desk

22 Jul 2026, 11:25:21 am IST CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Four Metro Stations Closed in Delhi Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that four metro stations in the capital have been shut off to the public citing security measures. Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations have been closed without intimation of its reopening. Service Update



Due to Security reasons Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations have been closed till further instructions. Interchange facility is available at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 22, 2026