CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: DMRC Shuts Several Metro Stations as CJP Warns 'Millions Will Come to Delhi'

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Several More Metro Station Closed Off In Delhi
Following Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announcet to close of four stations; Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat, the authority has since extend the list to now a total of 16 closed metro stations.
However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned; Opposition Wears Black, Protesting Police Brutality Against Students
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Wednesday after Opposition parties continued to protest police action against students protesting the NEET examination paper leak.
As soon as Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge started speaking on the issue, ruling party members began shouting. Opposition members also shouted back.
Kharge alleged that the protesting students were lathi-charged and police also used tear gas.
Most of the Congress MPs were wearing black shirts and kurtas to protest against police action on students.
Amid the uproar, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon.
- PTI
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Four Metro Stations Closed in Delhi
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that four metro stations in the capital have been shut off to the public citing security measures.
Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations have been closed without intimation of its reopening.
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: 20 Additional CRPF Companies Deployed To Control Student Protest
The Centre has ordered the deployment to strengthen security measures in view of the CJP protests and demonstrations by various political parties, officials said on Wednesday.
The forces, all drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are being airlifted from West Bengal after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered their immediate deployment in the national capital on Tuesday night.
A total of 20 CRPF companies are being airlifted from Kolkata to be deployed in Delhi to strengthen law and order in view of the CJP protests, demonstrations by various political parties and the ongoing Parliament session, official sources in the security establishment told PTI.
Multiple instances of violent clashes during the latest protests have necessitated this immediate deployment, they said.
They said these companies were deployed in West Bengal for the conduct of assembly elections held there a few months back and were asked to stay put on the request of the state government, they said.
A CRPF company has a strength of about 100 personnel.
About 30 companies of the CRPF and its specialised anti-riots unit Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been provided by the Centre to the Delhi Police already.