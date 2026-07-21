Shiv Sena Merger Explained: Why Om Birla's Decision Is A Big Win For Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena leaders say the exercise was aimed not merely at increasing the party’s strength in Parliament but also at enhancing its bargaining position within the NDA. They also point to another factor — the “rebel TMC” faction. Sena leaders fear their standing within the NDA could diminish further as the 20 “rebel TMC” MPs, who have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) but are still awaiting recognition from Birla, have announced their support for the ruling alliance in Parliament. “Increasing our strength from seven to 13 secures our position in the NDA,” party sources said, as quoted by The Indian Express.