Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray Share Flight To Nagpur Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Defections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray travelled on the same IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Nagpur on Friday, an encounter that drew attention as it came days after six Lok Sabha MPs defected from the Thackeray-led party and ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's planned tour of their constituencies. The two political rivals reportedly shook hands and exchanged a few words during the journey.