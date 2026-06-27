Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray Share Flight To Nagpur Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Defections

Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray shared an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Nagpur and briefly interacted.
The meeting came after six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs defected, though both parties denied any political significance.
Uddhav Thackeray began his Vidarbha tour with a large welcome by party workers at Nagpur airport.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray travelled on the same IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Nagpur on Friday, an encounter that drew attention as it came days after six Lok Sabha MPs defected from the Thackeray-led party and ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's planned tour of their constituencies. The two political rivals reportedly shook hands and exchanged a few words during the journey.
According to NDTV, the shared flight coincided with Uddhav Thackeray's first visit to Vidarbha since the rebellion by the six MPs, drawing attention in political circles, despite leaders from both the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) insisting the meeting was merely a coincidence with no larger meaning.
Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied on the flight by his son Aaditya Thackeray, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and other senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders. Fadnavis was travelling to his hometown of Nagpur, while Uddhav Thackeray was heading there as part of his Vidarbha tour.
"The three of us meeting together is the biggest news of the day," Devendra Fadnavis said.
NDTV reported that the shared journey took place against the backdrop of ongoing political developments in Maharashtra, including the recent defection of six Lok Sabha MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT).
The BJP, which leads the ruling Mahayuti coalition, moved quickly to play down any political significance. BJP MLC Prasad Lad said he was more surprised by Uddhav Thackeray travelling on a regular commercial flight than by the two leaders sharing the same aircraft.
"Devendra Fadnavis regularly travels between Mumbai and Nagpur by plane, so there is nothing surprising about his journey," Lad said.
He added that political rivalry did not make the leaders enemies.
"Although we are political opponents, we are not enemies. We do hold cordial talks," Lad stated.
Lad also recalled that Uddhav Thackeray and his family had attended his daughter's wedding despite tensions between the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT).
"We are not adversaries of each other," he said.
The BJP legislator described Fadnavis as someone who maintains friendly relations across party lines and insisted there was "nothing political" in the two leaders being on the same flight.
According to NDTV, Lad said the defection of the six Lok Sabha MPs had been a the process had been underway for the past four months rather than a sudden development.
"The Lok Sabha members did not defect suddenly, but the process was going on for the last four months. The BJP has nothing to do with their defection," he said.
He said that Uddhav Thackeray may have been disappointed, but observed that he still saw a smile on his face.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also sought to minimise the episode.
"I also don't see any significance in such a meeting. It is a coincidence and nothing more than that," she said.
Andhare added that with national conversations around fuel savings and leaders avoiding private jets, the use of a commercial flight should be viewed in that context rather than as a political signal. She also said Nagpur is the Chief Minister's home ground and Uddhav Thackeray's Vidarbha tour had already been planned.
The visit marks Uddhav Thackeray's first trip to Vidarbha since the six MPs rebelled. A large number of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers gathered at Nagpur airport to receive him, with drums and cymbals sounding and slogans raised in his support. Posters featuring Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray were displayed prominently in the airport area.
(With inputs from NDTV)