CAFE-III will impose stricter fleet-wide fuel-efficiency and carbon emission standards on passenger vehicle manufacturers
Carmakers with SUV-heavy and petrol or diesel-focused portfolios could face higher compliance costs, leading to possible price increases
Electric vehicles and hybrids are expected to benefit under the new framework, giving buyers more low-emission options
What are CAFE-III norms?
India is preparing to tighten fuel-efficiency standards for passenger vehicles through the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE)-III norms, marking the next phase of the country's effort to cut fuel consumption and reduce carbon emissions. The proposed rules are expected to apply to vehicles sold from the financial year 2027-28 and will set stricter fleet-wide fuel-efficiency and carbon dioxide emission targets for manufacturers.
Unlike standards that apply to individual vehicles, CAFE norms assess the average emissions of an automaker's entire passenger vehicle fleet. Manufacturers selling larger numbers of fuel-intensive sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and premium models must offset them with more efficient vehicles or low-emission alternatives to meet the prescribed average.
The new framework forms part of India's broader climate commitments and aligns with the country's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.
What has changed from CAFE-II?
CAFE-II norms, which came into force in 2022, required automakers to reduce average carbon dioxide emissions compared to the earlier regime. CAFE-III is expected to tighten those limits further by requiring greater improvements in fuel economy and lower emissions across product portfolios.
The government is also considering changes in how different technologies are treated under the compliance framework. Electric vehicles are expected to continue receiving favourable treatment because they produce zero tailpipe emissions. Strong hybrid vehicles may also receive policy incentives if the final rules recognise their lower fuel consumption compared with conventional petrol and diesel models.
Another important feature under discussion is a revised compliance mechanism that reflects India's changing vehicle mix, where SUVs account for an increasing share of passenger vehicle sales.
Will new cars become more expensive?
The tighter standards are likely to increase manufacturing costs for many automakers. Companies may need to introduce lighter materials, improve engine efficiency, adopt advanced transmission technologies or expand electrified powertrains to comply with the new norms.
According to reports, part of these additional costs could be passed on to consumers, particularly in segments where compliance requires significant engineering upgrades. However, the extent of price increases will vary depending on the manufacturer, vehicle category and technology used.
At the same time, better fuel efficiency could reduce running costs over the life of the vehicle, helping buyers recover some of the higher upfront expense through lower fuel bills.
Which automakers face the biggest challenge?
Manufacturers with product line-ups dominated by larger SUVs and internal combustion engine vehicles are expected to face the toughest compliance challenge. Companies with relatively limited electric or hybrid offerings may have to accelerate investments in cleaner technologies or improve the efficiency of existing engines.
Automakers that already have a diversified portfolio, including electric vehicles, hybrids and smaller fuel-efficient cars, are likely to find compliance easier. The transition may also encourage companies to rebalance their product mix and introduce more low-emission models in the coming years.
How do EVs and hybrids benefit?
Electric vehicles remain the biggest beneficiaries because they help manufacturers reduce their fleet-average emissions. Greater EV sales can significantly improve compliance with CAFE targets while supporting India's electric mobility ambitions.
Hybrid vehicles also stand to gain if policymakers provide regulatory recognition for their lower emissions. Automakers have argued that hybrids can serve as a practical bridge technology while charging infrastructure for electric vehicles continues to expand.
What does this mean for buyers?
For consumers, CAFE-III is expected to bring a wider choice of fuel-efficient and electrified vehicles. While some models may become costlier because of upgraded technologies, buyers could benefit from lower fuel expenses, cleaner vehicles and access to more advanced safety and efficiency features.
In the longer term, the new standards are expected to accelerate the shift towards cleaner mobility, encourage innovation across the automobile industry and help India reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels while meeting its environmental commitments.