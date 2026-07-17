Two women sought euthanasia after alleging medical negligence caused a family member's death at Kota's New Medical College Hospital
The Rajasthan government has ordered an inquiry and promised action if negligence is established
The case has revived debate over patient rights, hospital accountability and medical negligence laws in India
What happened at Kota's New Medical College?
The Rajasthan government's New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Kota has come under scrutiny after five women undergoing treatment for kidney failure following Caesarean section deliveries have demanded free kidney transplants within 48 hours or permission for euthanasia.
In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, the women have sought urgent intervention, claiming they can no longer endure regular dialysis
The unusual plea attracted public attention and prompted the state government to intervene.
Notably, on Thursday authorities signed a written agreement with the families of five women, assuring them of free treatment, priority dialysis and expedited kidney transplant.
Why did the women seek euthanasia?
The women said they were driven to seek euthanasia because they believed there was no effective mechanism to hold those responsible accountable. According to the family, their complaints about the treatment received at the hospital did not produce a satisfactory response, leaving them feeling helpless.
Although euthanasia in India is permitted only under limited circumstances involving terminally ill patients and under strict judicial guidelines, the family's petition was widely viewed as a symbolic appeal highlighting their frustration rather than a legally sustainable request.
What has the Rajasthan government promised?
The Rajasthan government has assured the family that the allegations will be investigated thoroughly.
The government has also stated that action will be taken if the investigation establishes negligence or violation of medical procedures. Depending on the inquiry's findings, disciplinary proceedings, administrative action or criminal investigation may follow. Authorities have maintained that the probe will be conducted transparently and fairly.
How are medical negligence cases investigated in India?
Medical negligence complaints in India are examined through multiple legal and administrative mechanisms. Hospitals generally conduct internal reviews to assess whether established clinical protocols were followed. State health departments may appoint expert committees to independently examine treatment records and identify any lapses.
Professional misconduct by doctors can be investigated by the concerned State Medical Council or the National Medical Commission. If allegations suggest gross negligence leading to death or serious injury, police may register a criminal case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after obtaining expert medical opinion, in line with Supreme Court guidelines. Victims can also seek compensation through consumer commissions or civil courts for deficiency in medical services.
What rights do patients have after alleged hospital negligence?
Patients and their families are entitled to several legal protections after suspected medical negligence. Under the Charter of Patients' Rights, they have the right to receive complete information about treatment, access medical records, obtain informed consent before procedures and seek emergency care without discrimination.
Families may file complaints with hospital authorities, state health departments, medical councils and consumer commissions. They can also approach the High Court or Supreme Court through writ petitions in appropriate cases. If negligence is established, courts may award compensation, while regulatory authorities can initiate disciplinary proceedings against medical professionals.
Could this case change accountability in public healthcare?
The Kota incident has renewed debate over accountability in India's public health system, where government hospitals often face complaints related to infrastructure, staffing shortages and delayed grievance redressal. Health policy experts argue that transparent investigations and time-bound action are essential to maintaining public trust.
If the inquiry identifies systemic failures rather than isolated lapses, the case could strengthen demands for independent medical audit mechanisms, faster investigation of negligence complaints and improved patient grievance systems in public hospitals.
While the inquiry's findings will determine individual responsibility, the controversy has already highlighted the need for stronger institutional safeguards to protect patients and improve accountability across government healthcare facilities.