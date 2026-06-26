Kota Deaths: Pharmaceutical Distributor's Drug Licence Cancelled

The failed drug was one of the 20 drug samples collected from Govt New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) and JK Lon Hospital following deaths of pregnant women and infection among other women post Caesarean sections earlier this month. However, the remaining 19 drugs were found to be in compliance of the norms The drug department had also seized around 3,500 vials of the notified drug from Kota government hospitals and other stockists linked to the medicine's supply chain.