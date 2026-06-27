Centre Seeks Rajasthan Report as WHO Flags Possible Oxytocin Link to C-Section Complications

The Union Health Ministry has sought a report from Rajasthan after the WHO requested information on a possible link between suspected spurious oxytocin and complications following caesarean surgeries.
Drug regulators cancelled the licences of a Kota-based oxytocin distributor and two manufacturing units after inspections reportedly found irregularities.
Cases of post-surgery complications have been reported in Kota, Bikaner and Jodhpur, with several deaths and multiple women continuing to undergo dialysis.
The Union Health Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Rajasthan government after several women developed complications following caesarean operations at government hospitals across the state, with some of the cases resulting in deaths.
According to an Indian Express report, the ministry sought the report after the World Health Organization (WHO) requested information from the Indian government on a possible link between suspected spurious oxytocin and the reported cases.
WHO Seeks Details on Possible Drug Link
According to the report, the WHO sought information to determine whether the issue was confined to Rajasthan or posed a wider public health risk with implications for other regions.
The Centre's move came after the Rajasthan government and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) cancelled the licences of a Kota-based wholesale distributor of oxytocin and two manufacturing units in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
Sources cited by The Indian Express said inspections at the facilities uncovered widespread irregularities, including the absence of evidence of key drug purity tests and indications of data fudging.
What Is Oxytocin?
Oxytocin is commonly used to induce labour before childbirth and to help the uterus contract after delivery to prevent excessive blood loss.
According to the report, many of the women who died or developed complications in Rajasthan suffered severe blood loss following their caesarean procedures.
Cases Reported Across Rajasthan
The latest incident was reported at the District Government Hospital in Paota, Jodhpur, where eight women fell ill after undergoing caesarean sections on June 20. Two women who developed complications were shifted to AIIMS Jodhpur, while all eight patients are now reported to be stable.
Before the Jodhpur incident, complications were reported among women who underwent caesarean deliveries at PBM Hospital in Bikaner. Of the six women who developed kidney failure after surgery, two died.
The Bikaner cases followed an earlier and more severe episode in Kota, where five women died in May after undergoing caesarean deliveries at the New Medical Government Hospital. More than 40 days later, five other women remain hospitalised and continue to require dialysis after suffering kidney failure.