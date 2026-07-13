Mostly dry weather conditions are likely to prevail across large parts of the state during this period, according to the MeT department.
Western Rajasthan, including most areas of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, would remain dry during the week. However, a weak weather system may bring light rain at isolated places in Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu and adjoining districts on July 14 and 15.
In eastern Rajasthan, the weather is also expected to remain mainly dry over the next five to six days. Light rain is likely at isolated places in the Shekhawati region, parts of Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions between July 13 and 15.
The MeT department said strong dust-laden winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely in most parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions during the next two to three days.
During the past 24 hours, isolated locations in the state recorded gusty winds, while the weather remained mainly dry.
Phalodi recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, while Ajmer registered the lowest minimum temperature at 24.9 degrees Celsius.