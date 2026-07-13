The latest war of words comes after Sudhakaran, a veteran CPI(M) leader, chose not to renew his party membership and later contested the Assembly election from Ambalappuzha as an Independent backed by the UDF.
Recently, CPI(M) workers had confronted Sudhakaran over his repeated criticism of the party and its leaders.
This was followed by a protest march by CPI(M) activists to his MLA office in Alappuzha.
The CPI(M) had also recently warned that it would respond strongly if Sudhakaran continued making remarks against the party.
Speaking at a Residents' Association meeting in Alappuzha, Sudhakaran referred to the protest and said a large crowd had marched towards his house shouting slogans.
"First, all of you should go and study at a school for the elderly. CPI(M) leaders should attend educational institutions meant for the elderly and learn how to behave respectfully with the public," Sudhakaran said.
Questioning the conduct of the protesters, he asked whether there was any point in using abusive language against opponents.
"Is there any point in hurling insults? Isn't that why you lost completely? I am saying this for CPI(M) members to think about. I am not asking anyone to change their party. But why did these people march to my house and hurl abuses?" he asked.
Claiming that the local police had failed to act impartially, Sudhakaran said they were still not aware that the government had changed.
"The Alappuzha police are completely unaware of it. They are functioning as they used to. You don't need to show favour to anyone or hostility towards anyone. Just do your job," he said.
He said he did not need anyone's favour.
"I have never called a police officer and demanded that someone be arrested. But they will not be allowed to act as they please. Otherwise, I will speak out. I have the mandate of the people. You must remember that I won by a margin of 28,000 votes," he said.