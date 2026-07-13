UP: Two Cops Among Six Arrested in Custodial Death Case

The village head is also among the arrested, booked on charges of murder and other offences.
SP Omvir Singh stated that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Revati police station, Raj Keshar Singh, has been transferred to the police lines due to negligence of duty, indiscipline, arbitrary conduct, and incompetence related to the incident involving Kamjo Gond, who was allegedly assaulted after being brought to the police station.
The two police personnel involved, Sub-Inspector Sachin Saroj and Constable Ankit Singh, have been suspended on similar grounds.
After inspecting the scene of the incident on Sunday evening, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sunil Singh informed reporters that the responsibility for a fair investigation has been assigned to the deputy superintendent of police at the police lines.
Instructions have been issued to investigate fairly and transparently.
Additionally, a request has been made to the district magistrate for a magisterial inquiry into the entire matter to eliminate any doubts or allegations.