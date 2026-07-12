BJP Demands Proof or Apology from Omar Abdullah Over ₹20-30 Crore MLA Poaching Allegations

Addressing a workers’ convention at Hazratbal in Srinagar on Saturday, Abdullah alleged that an NC MLA from the Jammu region had informed him about being offered between ₹20 crore and ₹30 crore, a ministerial position, and the restoration of statehood in exchange for crossing over to the BJP. He claimed attempts were being made to split the National Conference but asserted that no legislator would “sell” their integrity.