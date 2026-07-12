BJP Demands Proof or Apology from Omar Abdullah Over ₹20-30 Crore MLA Poaching Allegations

Omar Abdullah claims a Jammu-region NC MLA was offered ₹20-30 crore, a ministerial berth, and restoration of statehood to switch sides.
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and J&K unit strongly condemn the allegations, demanding evidence or public apology and threatening legal action.
NC leaders defend the Chief Minister, while BJP accuses him of diverting attention from governance failures.
A sharp war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after the latter accused the saffron party of attempting to engineer defections in the National Conference (NC) by offering huge sums of money and other inducements to its MLAs.
Addressing a workers’ convention at Hazratbal in Srinagar on Saturday, Abdullah alleged that an NC MLA from the Jammu region had informed him about being offered between ₹20 crore and ₹30 crore, a ministerial position, and the restoration of statehood in exchange for crossing over to the BJP. He claimed attempts were being made to split the National Conference but asserted that no legislator would “sell” their integrity.
“Where your (BJP) greed for money and ministries failed, you’re telling my MLA in a closed room, ‘Come with us. When you come, we’ll give you a statehood’,” Abdullah said, without naming the MLA or the alleged BJP interlocutor. He added that the BJP would not be allowed to come to power “through the back door.”
NC president Farooq Abdullah also alleged similar efforts to divide the party.
The BJP responded sharply. National spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi described Omar Abdullah’s statement as “highly irresponsible and condemnable.” He demanded that the Chief Minister either provide concrete evidence or tender an unconditional apology. Trivedi alleged that the claims were meant to divert attention from the NC government’s alleged misgovernance and inaction.
J&K BJP spokesperson and MLA RS Pathania went further, asking Abdullah to disclose the identity of the MLA, the BJP leader involved, and details of the alleged meeting. “An elected chief minister cannot make such allegations without placing evidence before the authorities,” Pathania said, warning of a defamation suit if no apology is forthcoming.
Senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina also dismissed the charges as “baseless and misleading,” questioning why Abdullah had suddenly raised the issue after recently thanking the Modi government for its support to J&K.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary came out in strong defence of Omar Abdullah, saying the Chief Minister does not make statements without verifying facts. “Omar Abdullah is not one of those leaders who lie,” Choudhary asserted.
The controversy has intensified the already tense political atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah has been vocal about the delay in restoring statehood, even planning a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The NC government, which came to power after the 2024 assembly elections, has repeatedly accused the Centre of going back on assurances regarding full statehood.
The BJP, on the other hand, maintains that statehood will be restored at an “appropriate time” and has urged the NC to focus on governance rather than political accusations.