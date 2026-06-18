Omar Visits Kheer Bhawani Temple in J-K's Ganderbal

"There are such reports from a few places, not the whole Ganderbal. Whatever can be done through canals, etc, is being done so that there is no lack of irrigation water. We thank God that it rained over the last few days and so, the water scarcity was mitigated a bit. But, I will send the Minister Javed Rana and officials to the spot wherever is needed so that whatever remains to be done, will be done," he added.