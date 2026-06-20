Over 9,000 Pilgrims Leave from Jammu for Kheer Bhawani Mela

After flagging off the convoy, Nagrota MLA Rana told PTI, "I am delighted and deeply honoured to flag off the (convoy of) devotees for the second consecutive year. The overwhelming response to this year's pilgrimage reflects the unwavering faith of the devotees and their enduring spiritual bond with the revered Kheer Bhawani shrine." "I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe, peaceful and spiritually enriching journey. May Goddess Ragnya Devi bless them with good health, happiness and prosperity, and may their prayers bring peace and harmony to Jammu and Kashmir," she said.