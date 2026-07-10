Sarvesh Kushare At Monaco Diamond League 2026 Live Streaming: Preview, When And Where To Watch High Jumper's DL Debut

National record holder Sarvesh Kushare will make his Diamond League debut at the Meeting Herculis in Monaco
The Indian high jumper enters the event after setting a new national record in his previous competition
Kushare will compete against an elite field featuring Olympic champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, Oleh Doroshchuk, Jan Stefela and JuVaughn Harrison
Fresh from his national record-setting performance, top Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare will make his Diamond League debut on Friday.
The 31-year-old Kushare will rub shoulders with some of the best in the business, including three-time world champion and Tokyo Olympics gold winner Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar, in the prestigious event.
Besides Barshim, the 10-man field will include 2025 World Championships bronze medallist Jan Stefela (season's best of 2.27m) of Czech Republic, world indoor champion Oleh Doroshchuk (SB: 2.33m) of Ukraine and 2023 World Championships silver winner JuVaughn Harrison of the USA.
In terms of season's best marks, Kushare is placed at joint second with Jack Kimani of Great Britain behind Doroshchuk with his 2.31m effort while winning gold at the National Inter-State Championships last month.
On June 27, Kushare broke Tejaswin Shankar's eight-year-old previous national record of 2.29m to become the first Indian high jumper to clear 2.30m. Kushare is currently at joint fourth in the global season best jumps and number one among Asian athletes.
He also became the first Indian to qualify for the men's high jump final at the World Championships in Tokyo last year.
Sarvesh Kushare At Monaco Diamond League 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch Sarvesh Kushare's Monaco Diamond League 2026 debut?
Sarvesh Kushare is set to make his Diamond League debut at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday, July 10. The men's high jump event is scheduled to begin at 11:25 PM IST.
Where to watch Sarvesh Kushare's Monaco Diamond League 2026 debut?
There is no TV broadcast of the event. Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook channels will stream the event live in India.
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