Rome Diamond League 2026 Preview: Sachin Yadav Set For Debut, Will Neeraj Chopra Be In Action?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Rome Diamond League 2026: Here's the preview, live streaming information, javelin throw start list and full schedule for the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea as India's sole representative, Sachin Yadav, gears up for his Diamond League debut at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on Thursday, June 4

Sachin Yadav At Rome Diamond League 2026: Preview, Live Streaming Where To Watch Javelin Throw
World Athletics Championships Men's Javelin Final | Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte
Summary of this article

  • India's Sachin Yadav will make his Diamond League debut at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Rome on June 4

  • Neeraj Chopra will miss the meet as he continues rehabilitation in Turkiye following a back injury

  • The event will be streamed live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel, with the men's javelin throw scheduled for around 10:40 PM IST

The track and field action moves to Rome, Italy, for the fourth leg of the 2026 Diamond League season, where India's Sachin Yadav is set to make his Diamond League debut on Thursday, June 4.

Sachin will be the only Indian athlete competing at the prestigious Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet, with Neeraj Chopra continuing his rehabilitation in Turkiye after a back injury curtailed his 2025 season.

The two-time Olympic medallist has not competed since the World Championships in Tokyo, where he finished eighth.

The spotlight, therefore, falls firmly on the world No. 9, who will get his first taste of competition on athletics' premier one-day circuit.

The Indian enjoyed a memorable 2025 season, announcing himself on the global stage with a podium finish at the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea before producing an impressive fourth-place finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

However, the 2026 season has been challenging so far. Sachin has competed twice this year and is yet to cross the 82m mark. His most recent appearance came at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, where he managed 79.07m to finish fifth.

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The result also meant he missed the Commonwealth Games qualification standard of 82.61m, a mark he will be eager to achieve in Rome against a world-class field.

The task will not be easy. The competition features current world leader Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka alongside former world champions Anderson Peters and Julius Yego.

Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott and former Olympic champion Thomas Rohler will also be among the contenders, making it one of the strongest javelin fields assembled this season.

Rome Diamond League 2026: Men's Javelin Throw Entry List

NameNationalityPersonal Best
Thomas RohlerGermany93.90m
Anderson PetersGrenada93.07m
Julius YegoKenya92.72m
Jakub VadlejchCzechia90.88m
Keshorn WalcottTrinidad & Tobago90.16m
Rumesh PathirageSri Lanka89.37m
Curtis ThompsonUSA87.76m
Sachin YadavIndia86.27m
Dawid WegnerPoland85.67m
Giovanni FrattaniItaly83.61m

Check Rome Diamond League 2026 Full Schedule And Start Lists Here

Athletes To Watch At Rome Diamond League 2026

Apart from the limited Indian interest, Rome will host some of the biggest names in global athletics as the race for Diamond League points continues.

One of the headline attractions will be Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles, who begins his quest for another Diamond League title.

The American sprint star headlines a stacked men's 100m field that also includes Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo, African record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala and Italy's Marcell Jacobs, ensuring a blockbuster finish to the evening programme.

The women's 200m promises another high-profile showdown as Olympic champion Julien Alfred takes on reigning world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson will test her speed over 400m, while home favourite Nadia Battocletti begins her season in the women's 5000m in front of an expected passionate Italian crowd.

Several field-event stars will also be in action, including Olympic pole vault champion Nina Kennedy and shot put great Ryan Crouser, ensuring another star-studded Diamond League meeting in the Italian capital.

Rome Diamond League 2026: Schedule (Local Time)

  • 19:10 – Men's Javelin Throw

  • 19:15 – Women's Pole Vault

  • 19:48 – Men's Triple Jump

  • 21:04 – Women's 400m Hurdles

  • 21:07 – Men's High Jump

  • 21:27 – Men's Shot Put

  • 21:28 – Women's 100m Hurdles

  • 21:35 – Men's Long Jump

  • 21:38 – Women's 5000m

  • 22:04 – Men's 110m Hurdles

  • 22:15 – Women's 400m

  • 22:27 – Women's 200m

  • 22:37 – Women's 1500m

  • 22:52 – Men's 100m

Rome Diamond League 2026: Live Streaming

Q

When to watch India's Sachin Yadav compete at the Rome Diamond League 2026?

A

India's Sachin Yadav will be in action at Rome's Olympic Stadium on June 4, with the men's javelin throw event scheduled to begin at around 10:40 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch India's Sachin Yadav compete at the Rome Diamond League 2026?

A

The Rome Diamond League 2026, including Sachin Yadav's men's javelin throw event, will be available to watch live on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel.

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