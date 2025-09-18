World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 8th, Sachin Yadav Narrowly Misses Podium

India’s Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his title after finishing 8th in the men’s javelin throw final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Thursday, while Sachin Yadav narrowly missed the podium, ending in fourth

Minal Tomar
Curated by: Minal Tomar
World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final Match Report
India's Neeraj Chopra reacts in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neeraj Chopra finished 8th with 84.03m, eliminating early

  • Sachin Yadav ended 4th with 80.95m, setting a personal best of 86.27m

  • Medals went to Keshorn Walcott (88.16m), Anderson Peters (87.38m), and Curtis Thompson (86.67m)

India’s Neeraj Chopra finished 8th in the men’s javelin throw final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, ending his bid to defend the gold. His best throw of 84.03m came on his second attempt, but it wasn’t enough to reach the podium.

Chopra’s campaign began with a foul in the first round of elimination, and he struggled to find rhythm in a highly competitive field. This marked the first time in over 20 major competitions that the Indian star ended a final outside the medals.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem also had a challenging day, finishing 10th with a best throw of 82.75m. Nadeem opened with 82.73m, followed by a foul, and his third throw couldn’t push him into the top six.

India’s Sachin Yadav kept the nation’s hopes alive by qualifying for the final six with consistent throws, proving that the next generation of Indian javelin talent is already making its mark on the world stage.

In his final attempt, Sachin recorded 80.95m, which placed him fourth overall. Despite missing out on a medal, he leaves Tokyo with a new personal best of 86.27m, signaling a bright future ahead.

The medals went to Keshorn Walcott, who clinched gold with a throw of 88.16m, followed closely by Anderson Peters, who took silver with 87.38m. Curtis Thompson completed the podium, earning bronze with a best of 86.67m.

