Equatorial Guinea 0-3 Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Belaid-Chaibi Put Les Fennecs In Front

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 75'|EQG 1-3 ALG
Equatorial Guinea are not finding a way to stage any sort of comeback in this game against Algeria, who are cruising towards a 3-1 win.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 60' Game In The Balance |EQG 1-3 ALG
Since the goal, Equatorial Guinea have a string in their step and have found something to fight for. Algeria, despite their lead, will need to defend well here.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 50' Nsue On Scoresheet |EQG 1-3 ALG
Emilio Nsue gets on the scoresheet for Equatorial Guinea as they get a goal back very early on in the second-half. Some start to the game.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Second-half Begins |EQG 0-3 ALG
We are away in the second-half as Algeria look to add more goals.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Half-Time |EQG 0-3 ALG
It has been a dominant opening 45 minutes for the Desert Foxes, who head into the tunnel with a comfortable 3-0 lead. Algeria have controlled the tempo from the whistle, combining patient possession with explosive bursts of individual skill to leave Equatorial Guinea searching for answers.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 37'|EQG 0-3 ALG|Les Fennecs Cruising
It is getting way to easy now for the Algerians who have now tripled their lead, 7 minutes after Fares Chaibi's second goal. This time, Ibrahim Maza jumps high and heads the ball inside.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 27'|EQG 0-2 ALG|Lead Doubled
Just as the saying goes - one brings another and that's what exactly happened. What a goal by Chaibi. He did it all himself, went through the defense before picking his spot and smashing it home. 2-0 for Algeria within a blink of an eye.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 22'|EQG 0-1 ALG|Deadlock Broken
It's a peach of a corner and Zineddine Belaid meets it perfectly near the penalty spot, powering a bullet header into the far left corner. A textbook finish to break the deadlock and Algeria take a 1-0 lead.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 16'|EQG 0-0 ALG
A golden opportunity goes begging for Algeria as Fares Chaibi picks up a pinpoint pass on the edge of the area. He can’t keep his composure, however, sending a wild strike sailing harmlessly over the crossbar. A real letdown for the attackers. Goal kick, Equatorial Guinea.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 7'
Algeria are settling into a rhythm now, keeping the ball well and patiently waiting for a gap to open up in the defense.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off
We are underway for the Group E finale match between Equatorial Guinea and Algeria. Let's see who breaks the deadlock, it surely has to be the man in form - Riyad Mahrez.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Arrivals
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Follow Our Saudi Pro League Blog
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Playing XIs
Algeria XI: Owono (GK), Anieboh, Orozco Fernandez, Coco, Ondo, Ganet, Mascarell, Balboa, Nabil, Nsue and Buyla
Equatorial Guinea XI: Mandrea (GK), Belghali, Belaid, Tougai, Ait-Nouri, Zerrouki, Abdelli, Chaibi, Bakrar, Maza and Hadj-Moussa
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Who Will Les Fennecs Face In Round Of 16?
Algeria, who have positioned themselves as the tournament favourites, will be taking on DR Congo in their round of 16 match on Tuesday, January 6 at the Moulay Hasan Stadium in Rabat.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Where To Watch?
This match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Teams Qualified For Round Of 16
Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, DR Congo, South Africa, Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Mozambique, Sudan and Tanzania.
Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Welcome
Good Evening folks. This is the start of our live blog of the match between Equatorial Guinea and Algeria at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.