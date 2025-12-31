Equatorial Guinea 0-3 Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Belaid-Chaibi Put Les Fennecs In Front

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Get the real-time updates, live scores and more from the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al-Ahli Saudi Riyad Mahrez
Al-Ahli Saudi player Riyad Mahrez. File
Good Evening folks. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 in Morocco. In this live blog, we will be covering the Group E finale between already eliminated Equatorial Guinea and the red-hot Algerian side at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat. Les Fennecs enter matchday 3 with a 100% win record and have already secured the top spot in the group following back-to-back wins over Sudan and Burkina Faso. On the flip side, Equatorial Guinea will be playing for a consolation victory to end their terrible AFCON 2025-26 campaign on a high note. Follow along for the real-time updates, playing XIs, live score and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 75'|EQG 1-3 ALG

Equatorial Guinea are not finding a way to stage any sort of comeback in this game against Algeria, who are cruising towards a 3-1 win.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 60' Game In The Balance |EQG 1-3 ALG

Since the goal, Equatorial Guinea have a string in their step and have found something to fight for. Algeria, despite their lead, will need to defend well here.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 50' Nsue On Scoresheet |EQG 1-3 ALG

Emilio Nsue gets on the scoresheet for Equatorial Guinea as they get a goal back very early on in the second-half. Some start to the game.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Second-half Begins |EQG 0-3 ALG

We are away in the second-half as Algeria look to add more goals.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Half-Time |EQG 0-3 ALG

It has been a dominant opening 45 minutes for the Desert Foxes, who head into the tunnel with a comfortable 3-0 lead. Algeria have controlled the tempo from the whistle, combining patient possession with explosive bursts of individual skill to leave Equatorial Guinea searching for answers.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 37'|EQG 0-3 ALG|Les Fennecs Cruising 

It is getting way to easy now for the Algerians who have now tripled their lead, 7 minutes after Fares Chaibi's second goal. This time, Ibrahim Maza jumps high and heads the ball inside.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 27'|EQG 0-2 ALG|Lead Doubled

Just as the saying goes - one brings another and that's what exactly happened. What a goal by Chaibi. He did it all himself, went through the defense before picking his spot and smashing it home. 2-0 for Algeria within a blink of an eye.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 22'|EQG 0-1 ALG|Deadlock Broken

It's a peach of a corner and Zineddine Belaid meets it perfectly near the penalty spot, powering a bullet header into the far left corner. A textbook finish to break the deadlock and Algeria take a 1-0 lead.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 16'|EQG 0-0 ALG

A golden opportunity goes begging for Algeria as Fares Chaibi picks up a pinpoint pass on the edge of the area. He can’t keep his composure, however, sending a wild strike sailing harmlessly over the crossbar. A real letdown for the attackers. Goal kick, Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 7'

Algeria are settling into a rhythm now, keeping the ball well and patiently waiting for a gap to open up in the defense.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off

We are underway for the Group E finale match between Equatorial Guinea and Algeria. Let's see who breaks the deadlock, it surely has to be the man in form - Riyad Mahrez.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Arrivals

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Follow Our Saudi Pro League Blog

Follow our live blog of the Neom SC Vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match here.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Playing XIs

Algeria XI: Owono (GK), Anieboh, Orozco Fernandez, Coco, Ondo, Ganet, Mascarell, Balboa, Nabil, Nsue and Buyla

Equatorial Guinea XI: Mandrea (GK), Belghali, Belaid, Tougai, Ait-Nouri, Zerrouki, Abdelli, Chaibi, Bakrar, Maza and Hadj-Moussa

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Who Will Les Fennecs Face In Round Of 16?

Algeria, who have positioned themselves as the tournament favourites, will be taking on DR Congo in their round of 16 match on Tuesday, January 6 at the Moulay Hasan Stadium in Rabat.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Where To Watch?

This match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Teams Qualified For Round Of 16

MoroccoSenegal, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, DR Congo, South Africa, Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Mozambique, Sudan and Tanzania.

Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Welcome

Good Evening folks. This is the start of our live blog of the match between Equatorial Guinea and Algeria at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 4 Group C Wrap: Sarfaraz Smashes 75-ball-157 For Mumbai; Punjab Beat HP

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Name 15-Member Squad; Naveen, Naib Recalled

  3. Sikandar Raza Suffers Personal Tragedy As Younger Brother Passes Away At 13

  4. Damien Martyn, Former World Cup Winner For Australia, In Induced Coma At Brisbane Hospital – Know Details

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shaheen Afridi’s Availability In Doubt After Knee Injury Forces Early BBL Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  2. India Surpasses Japan To Become World's 4th Largest Economy

  3. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  4. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  5. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  2. UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack

  3. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  4. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  5. Climate 2025: A World Living Through Extremes

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller