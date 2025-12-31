Equatorial Guinea 0-3 Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Belaid-Chaibi Put Les Fennecs In Front

Al-Ahli Saudi player Riyad Mahrez. File

Good Evening folks. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 in Morocco. In this live blog, we will be covering the Group E finale between already eliminated Equatorial Guinea and the red-hot Algerian side at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat. Les Fennecs enter matchday 3 with a 100% win record and have already secured the top spot in the group following back-to-back wins over Sudan and Burkina Faso. On the flip side, Equatorial Guinea will be playing for a consolation victory to end their terrible AFCON 2025-26 campaign on a high note. Follow along for the real-time updates, playing XIs, live score and more.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Dec 2025, 11:07:21 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 75'|EQG 1-3 ALG Equatorial Guinea are not finding a way to stage any sort of comeback in this game against Algeria, who are cruising towards a 3-1 win.

31 Dec 2025, 10:54:39 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 60' Game In The Balance |EQG 1-3 ALG Since the goal, Equatorial Guinea have a string in their step and have found something to fight for. Algeria, despite their lead, will need to defend well here.

31 Dec 2025, 10:47:58 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 50' Nsue On Scoresheet |EQG 1-3 ALG Emilio Nsue gets on the scoresheet for Equatorial Guinea as they get a goal back very early on in the second-half. Some start to the game.

31 Dec 2025, 10:42:14 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Second-half Begins |EQG 0-3 ALG We are away in the second-half as Algeria look to add more goals.

31 Dec 2025, 10:21:51 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Half-Time |EQG 0-3 ALG It has been a dominant opening 45 minutes for the Desert Foxes, who head into the tunnel with a comfortable 3-0 lead. Algeria have controlled the tempo from the whistle, combining patient possession with explosive bursts of individual skill to leave Equatorial Guinea searching for answers.

31 Dec 2025, 10:06:24 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 37'|EQG 0-3 ALG|Les Fennecs Cruising It is getting way to easy now for the Algerians who have now tripled their lead, 7 minutes after Fares Chaibi's second goal. This time, Ibrahim Maza jumps high and heads the ball inside.

31 Dec 2025, 09:57:28 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 27'|EQG 0-2 ALG|Lead Doubled Just as the saying goes - one brings another and that's what exactly happened. What a goal by Chaibi. He did it all himself, went through the defense before picking his spot and smashing it home. 2-0 for Algeria within a blink of an eye.

31 Dec 2025, 09:51:57 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 22'|EQG 0-1 ALG|Deadlock Broken It's a peach of a corner and Zineddine Belaid meets it perfectly near the penalty spot, powering a bullet header into the far left corner. A textbook finish to break the deadlock and Algeria take a 1-0 lead.

31 Dec 2025, 09:46:45 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 16'|EQG 0-0 ALG A golden opportunity goes begging for Algeria as Fares Chaibi picks up a pinpoint pass on the edge of the area. He can’t keep his composure, however, sending a wild strike sailing harmlessly over the crossbar. A real letdown for the attackers. Goal kick, Equatorial Guinea.

31 Dec 2025, 09:37:20 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: 7' Algeria are settling into a rhythm now, keeping the ball well and patiently waiting for a gap to open up in the defense.

31 Dec 2025, 09:31:12 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off We are underway for the Group E finale match between Equatorial Guinea and Algeria. Let's see who breaks the deadlock, it surely has to be the man in form - Riyad Mahrez.

31 Dec 2025, 09:00:54 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Follow Our Saudi Pro League Blog Follow our live blog of the Neom SC Vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match here.

31 Dec 2025, 08:47:41 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Playing XIs Algeria XI: Owono (GK), Anieboh, Orozco Fernandez, Coco, Ondo, Ganet, Mascarell, Balboa, Nabil, Nsue and Buyla Equatorial Guinea XI: Mandrea (GK), Belghali, Belaid, Tougai, Ait-Nouri, Zerrouki, Abdelli, Chaibi, Bakrar, Maza and Hadj-Moussa

31 Dec 2025, 08:19:27 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Who Will Les Fennecs Face In Round Of 16? Algeria, who have positioned themselves as the tournament favourites, will be taking on DR Congo in their round of 16 match on Tuesday, January 6 at the Moulay Hasan Stadium in Rabat.

31 Dec 2025, 08:01:27 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Where To Watch? This match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

31 Dec 2025, 07:41:34 pm IST Equatorial Guinea Vs Algeria LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Teams Qualified For Round Of 16 Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, DR Congo, South Africa, Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Mozambique, Sudan and Tanzania.