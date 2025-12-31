Neom S.C Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Both Teams Battle To Enter Top 5 In Standings

Al-Ittihad players celebrating a goal against Al-Raed during a Saudi Pro League match. Photo: X | Al-Ittihad Club

Good Evening Saudi Football fans. How's the new year's eve treating you? Welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match between Neom S.C. Vs Al-Ittihad on matchday 12 at the King Khalid Sport City Stadium. Both the teams have had quite a similar season so far, amassing 17 points each and are only separated by goal difference. Christophe Galtier’s Neom SC, led by their French striker Alexandre Lacazette, will be aiming to build on their recent 2-1 win over Al Najma. On the other side, the Tigers of Al Ittihad arrive in Tabuk brimming with confidence after a dominant 2-0 victory against Al Shabab on matchday 11. Follow along for all the real-time updates, playing XIs, scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Dec 2025, 07:23:25 pm IST Neom S.C Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Where To Watch? The match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

31 Dec 2025, 07:08:40 pm IST Neom S.C Vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Neom SC Vs Al-Ittihad, SPL 2025-26 matchday 12 Venue: King Khalid Sports City Stadium, Tabuk Time: 8:55PM (IST) onwards