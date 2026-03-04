Restrictions Continue Across Kashmir After Protests Over Khamenei’s Killing

Summary of this article
Authorities imposed strict curbs for the third consecutive day in parts of Kashmir following large-scale protests over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader.
Police registered cases against political leaders for allegedly spreading “false, fabricated and misleading content.”
The Lieutenant Governor directed officials to maintain heightened alert to ensure public order.
Strict restrictions continued across several parts of Kashmir for the third straight day on Wednesday after widespread protests erupted in the valley over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, officials said.
As a precaution, the administration ordered the closure of educational institutions until Saturday, while mobile internet speeds remained throttled.
"Restrictions on the movement and assembly of the people continued in many parts of Kashmir on Wednesday," the officials said.
They added that stringent curbs were particularly enforced in areas with large Shia populations and in localities that have witnessed significant protests over the past three days.
Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was made across the city to prevent gatherings, officials said. Concertina wires and barricades were installed at key intersections leading into the city as a preventive step to maintain law and order.
The iconic Ghanta Ghar in the city centre at Lal Chowk remained out of bounds after authorities sealed the area with barricades late Sunday night.
The decision to seal the clock tower followed massive protests there on Sunday after Khamenei’s assassination in joint air strikes by the US and Israel.
This marks the first instance since August 2019 that protests of such scale have taken place in Kashmir.
Initially, the government had ordered schools, colleges and universities to shut for two days. On Tuesday, it extended the closure until Saturday as a precaution in view of continuing protests.
Mobile internet services remained restricted, with speeds throttled and some prepaid connections temporarily barred, officials said.
On Tuesday, protests were reported from several locations, including Sumbal and Pattan in north Kashmir. In Sumbal, in Bandipora district, security forces reportedly used force to disperse demonstrators.
Police action was also initiated against certain media outlets and individuals, including Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, National Conference Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, for allegedly circulating misleading information.
A case was registered against Mehdi and Mattu under BNS sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) at the Cyber Police Station, Srinagar, for allegedly sharing "false, fabricated and misleading content" on digital and social media platforms.
"The content in question, prima facie, reflects the dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony. Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability," the police said in a statement.
Both leaders have publicly condemned Khamenei’s killing and the US–Israel strikes on Iran.
Hours after the FIR was filed, Mehdi said he would continue to speak out.
"The people of Srinagar did not elect their MP to recite government-approved condolences. They elected him to speak truth. That mandate does not expire with an FIR," he wrote on X.
Police appealed to the public to maintain restraint.
"We appeal to all sections of the society to exercise restraint and refrain from violence and provocation," the statement said.
They warned that strict legal action would be taken against those inciting violence or engaging in unlawful activities.
On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level review meeting with senior police and army officials in Srinagar.
"Chaired a meeting of senior police & civil administration officials at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, to review the law and order situation. Directed the officers to remain on heightened alert and take all necessary measures to ensure public peace and tranquillity," Sinha posted on X.
He also urged citizens and community leaders to uphold harmony.
"I also appeal to the citizens and community leaders to uphold harmony and contribute to an atmosphere of calm and goodwill in society. Preserving peace and sustaining the progress of society is a shared responsibility that rests equally upon each one of us," he said.
(with PTI inputs)