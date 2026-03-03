Protests Against Khamenei's killing: In Force In Kashmir

At least 14 people, including six security personnel, were injured during protests on Monday that erupted in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of Khamenei.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Protest in Srinagar
People stage a protest against the alleged killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, amid severe restrictions on the movement of people in parts of Kashmir, Srinagar. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Strict restrictions remained imposed in Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Tuesday following massive protests across the valley against the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While educational institutions were shut for two days and mobile internet speed throttled on Monday as precautionary measures, the authorities cancelled all movement of security force convoys in the valley on Tuesday as protests started turning violent at some places.

In order to avoid tensions, they have also decided not to have any road opening parties of the security forces deployed on Tuesday.

Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump - | Photo: AP
US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

BY Outlook News Desk

At least 14 people, including six security personnel, were injured during protests on Monday that erupted in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of Khamenei.

Officials said that 75 rallies were held at various places in the Kashmir Valley, while a few demonstrations were held in the Jammu region as well on Monday.

This is the first time since August 2019 that protests on such a large scale have taken place in Kashmir.

The administration of the Kashmir division appealed to people to exercise restraint and adhere to advisories issued by the authorities.

"The divisional administration, Kashmir, acknowledges the role of all communities in maintaining peace and upholding law and order in the valley. Citizens are advised to exercise restraint, adhere to advisories being issued by local administration and share only verified information on digital platforms," a spokesperson said.

Related Content
Kashmir: People defy police restrictions to pay homage to Ayatollah Khamenei - Photo: Yasir Iqbal
Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extended support to the shutdown. - Yasir Iqbal
Kashmir Imposes Curbs, Seals Ghanta Ghar Amid Protests Over Khamenei Death
People protest against the alleged killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a reported US-Israel strike, in Srinagar - | Photo: Yasir Iqbal/Outlook
Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader
People hold a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a protest following his alleged killing in a US-Israel strike, in Kulgam. - | Photo: PTI
Protests Acrosss Kashmir Over Death of Ayatollah  Khamenei, US–Israel Strikes On Iran
Related Content
Special Strategic Partnership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Hall of Remembrance in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026 - | Photo: AP
Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

BY Seema Guha

A round-the-clock helpline has been established here (0194-2740003) for anyone needing assistance, he said. Police also issued an appeal to people to refrain from violence and provocation.

"We appeal to all sections of the society to exercise restraint and refrain from violence and provocation," it said. Police said they will take strict legal action against instigators of violence and those involved in unlawful activities.

Authorities on Monday imposed restrictions to curb people's movement, shut down education institutes and throttled mobile internet speeds in the Union territory as precautionary measures.

The authorities also sealed Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk with barricades erected all around it, while a large number of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed across the city to prevent gatherings of protestors, officials said. They added that concertina wires and barricades were placed at important intersections leading into the city while asserting that these were precautionary measures imposed to maintain law and order.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of SA Vs NZ

  2. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Hourly Weather; What Happens If Match Abandoned?

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Key Battles And Possible XIs

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: South Africa Coach’s Takes Cheeky Dig At Broadcasters; India Seek 2022 Revenge Vs England

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  2. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  3. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  4. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  5. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  2. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  3. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  4. Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir

  5. The Hierarchy Of Sympathy: How Media Narratives Influence Justice In Crimes Against Women

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  3. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  4. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Suggests US To Retaliate 'Soon' Over Embassy Strike In Riyadh

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List