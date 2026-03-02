Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

India has massive stakes in the Gulf region. Over nine million Indians live and work here sending back remittances to families back home. Modi has done much to improve ties with the Arab world. The geopolitics of the region is shifting with Israel emerging as a major military and economic force. Rivalry between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), both Sunni Muslim countries, is leading to new alignments. Concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions once unified the Sunni world. But Iran is no longer the force it once was, and the region is on edge as the US, and perhaps Israel, prepare to strike Iran. India, while maintaining its relations with Saudi Arabia and every sheikhdom, is clearly a part of the emerging partnership of Israel-UAE-India, with the US a friend to all three. The I2U2 Group is a partnership comprising India, Israel, the UAE, and the US.