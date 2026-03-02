Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Narendra Modi’s presence in Israel is being read not just as a bilateral engagement, but as an endorsement of Israeli action in Gaza and the West Bank

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Special Strategic Partnership: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Hall of Remembrance in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026 | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi’s arrival in Israel was marked by carefully choreographed symbolism, from coordinated attire to public displays, underscoring a visible political chemistry between the two leaders.

  • The visit comes amid widespread international criticism of Israel over the Gaza war, mounting Palestinian casualties and settlement expansion

  • For Netanyahu, the visit represents a significant diplomatic win, projecting support from a leading Global South power and countering narratives of Israel’s growing international isolation.

The optics were unmistakable. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special Air India flight touched down on Israeli soil, his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu was waiting to greet him. His wife, Sara, who accompanied Netanyahu, was appropriately dressed in a saffron suit that matched the saffron pocket square that Modi wore. To make sure that the point was not missed, her husband pointed to the matching colours. The personal chemistry was laid out for all to see with Netanyahu later saying in his welcome address to lawmakers at the Knesset that he was “not just my friend but my brother”.

It is evident that Modi’s second visit to Israel goes much beyond a routine diplomatic trip and is a political and strategic embrace. Modi was the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel in 2017. His trip now is a reaffirmation of a partnership that has grown warmer and more unapologetic with each passing year. The carefully curated images of camaraderie, of handclasps and shared podiums, tell a story of two leaders bound by ideology, security concerns and a shared distrust of political Islam.

But beyond the choreography lies a more complicated narrative. The Indian Prime Minister’s visit comes at a time when the Global South and much of the Western world, especially the youth, have condemned Israel. More than 75,000 Palestinians dead, entire cities reduced to rubble, and even after a ceasefire ostensibly took hold, hundreds more have died in continued strikes that Israel says targeted Hamas militants. Settlement expansion in the West Bank proceeds unabated. The charges against Israel are serious. The International Criminal Court has indicted Israel for war crimes and issued an arrest warrant against Netanyahu. The case was filed by South Africa, a country with a history of fighting apartheid. A UN-established Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel reported that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Related Content
Related Content
A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - Altaf Qadri; AP
War In West Asia: Targeting GCC Countries Is A Strategic Miscalculation By Iran, Says Expert

BY Saher Hiba Khan

Against this backdrop, Modi’s presence in Israel is being read not just as a bilateral engagement, but as an endorsement of Israeli action in Gaza and the West Bank. Many have questioned the timing of the Prime Minister’s visit to Israel.

“The visit was a personal favour to Prime Minister Netanyahu from Prime Minister Modi as there was no serious bilateral issue to be settled at that level. Facing corruption charges for which he has sought presidential pardon without admitting guilt, Netanyahu gains domestically by hosting Modi,” says K. P. Fabian, a retired diplomat.

For Netanyahu, the Indian PM’s visit is a major diplomatic victory. It signals that one of the leading voices of the Global South is willing to stand by Jerusalem even as others distance themselves. It punctures the narrative of isolation. The sight of the Indian Prime Minister embracing Netanyahu is a powerful counter-image.

But the Modi outreach has also drawn sharp criticism from India’s Opposition, especially the Congress party. “I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them. India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation, we must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world,” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote in a social media post on X, ahead of Modi’s visit.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - AP; Representative image
Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

BY Outlook News Desk

Since Independence, India has been a staunch supporter of Palestinian rights, regarding it as an extension of the anti-colonial struggle of that time. India was the first non-Arab nation to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1974, and the state of Palestine in 1988. Yasser Arafat, the charismatic PLO leader, was a frequent visitor to India, and the PLO has had an office in the capital since 1975. At one time, a large number of Palestinians used to study in Indian universities. But gradually this became a trickle.

A Congress government in 1992 established full diplomatic ties with Israel. Engagement with Israel has steadily increased since then, but the shift accelerated dramatically after Modi came to power in 2014.

Palestinians realise that India’s support has waned in the last few decades, despite paying lip service to the two-state solution sanctified by a UN resolution. Despite this, Modi’s visit at this juncture has disappointed them.

“India has a proud and consistent history of supporting anti-colonial struggles and the Palestinian right to self-determination. Leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru placed Palestine within the broader moral framework of decolonisation and international law,” says Muhammad Makram Balawi, an Istanbul-based Palestinian academic and analyst. “India’s voice carries weight… India’s legacy is not neutrality in the face of injustice; it is principled leadership. This is a pivotal moment to reaffirm that tradition, not depart from it,” Balawi adds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu upon arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel. - PTI
PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

BY Seema Guha

Realpolitik has played a decisive role in India-Israel relations. Israel offers India cutting-edge defence systems, cyber capabilities, agricultural innovation and counter-terror expertise, and for New Delhi, these are crucial. The visit has resulted in a tighter embrace between the two countries. The relationship has now been elevated to a special strategic partnership. In all, 17 agreements and MoUs were signed, and 10 new announcements were made. One of the key outcomes was to establish a critical and emerging technologies partnership that will boost cooperation in AI, quantum computing and critical minerals. There are also overarching agreements on geophysical explorations in agriculture, fisheries and manufacturing. A wide spectrum of collaboration is on. For the Modi government, which takes pride in national security and technological advancement, Israel is a force multiplier.

Ideology too is at play. The Hindu right’s admiration for Israel’s muscular nationalism and uncompromising security doctrine has created an emotional resonance between the two governments. Both leaders project themselves as strongmen defending ancient civilisations against modern threats. The symbolism is important to Modi’s domestic constituency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference in Jerusalem, on July 5, 2017. - IMAGO / Xinhua
Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

BY Seema Guha

India has massive stakes in the Gulf region. Over nine million Indians live and work here sending back remittances to families back home. Modi has done much to improve ties with the Arab world. The geopolitics of the region is shifting with Israel emerging as a major military and economic force. Rivalry between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), both Sunni Muslim countries, is leading to new alignments. Concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions once unified the Sunni world. But Iran is no longer the force it once was, and the region is on edge as the US, and perhaps Israel, prepare to strike Iran. India, while maintaining its relations with Saudi Arabia and every sheikhdom, is clearly a part of the emerging partnership of Israel-UAE-India, with the US a friend to all three. The I2U2 Group is a partnership comprising India, Israel, the UAE, and the US.

“In Israel, Modi sought to consolidate the Israel, India and the UAE security partnership to protect national interests in the turbulent West Asian scenario,” says Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who tracks developments in West Asia. “Clearly, to achieve this agenda, the prime minister has affirmed the primacy of this trilateral partnership over India’s other regional engagements. The wisdom and resilience of this choice remains to be seen.”

Whether Modi has done well in choosing to stand visibly beside Israel at this moment or if India has surrendered the moral leadership it once claimed, will play out in the coming years.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Khamenei’s son Mojtaba Khamenei could be a possible contender.
Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?
| Photo: AP : Blast at Iran
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: At Least 31 Killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon
| Photo: AP/Hiro Komae : Iranians living in Japan and their families gather near the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo to show support Saturday's U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran. 
Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran
Altaf Qadri; AP : A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
War In West Asia: Targeting GCC Countries Is A Strategic Miscalculation By Iran, Says Expert

This article is part of Outlook's March 11 issue Femme Fatale which looks at how popular media has shaped narratives of violence against women over the years and rewrites the language of male gaze in media which commodifies and condemns the women who make headlines.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What You Might Have Missed From Virtual Quarter-Final

  3. Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March

  4. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  5. How India Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals - Recapping Men In Blue's Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  2. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  4. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  5. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  2. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  4. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  5. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: At Least 31 Killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis