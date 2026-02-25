PM Modi Lands In Israel, Signals Deeper Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

India already buys advanced drones, radars and other defence equipment from Israel . Yet the changing power dynamic in the region also poses problems for India. Since the Gaza war, Israel has emerged as the most powerful military power in the area. With Hezbollah destroyed, the Hamas leadership wiped out, Iran at its weakest and most vulnerable point with US President Donald Trump readying for another military strike on Iran, there is growing apprehension among the Arab powers like Saudi Arabia that Israel has become the regional overlord. Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman, once eager to normalise relations with Israel, is now no longer keen. More so because the kingdom’s relations with the UAE have turned sour, and the Emirates is seen as a close ally of Israel. Though Riyadh wraps up its reluctance to sign the Abraham Accord in rhetoric for a fair deal for Gaza and the two-state solution for Palestine, at heart is the rivalry between two former friendly nations.