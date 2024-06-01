  1. HOME
Name: Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao

Born: 28 June 1921 in Laknepally, Telengana, India
Spouse: Satyamma Rao

Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao was an Indian lawyer, statesman, and politician who served as the 9th prime minister of India from 1991 to 1996. He was known for introducing various liberal reforms to India’s economy by recruiting Manmohan Singh as the finance minister. Before his prime ministership, he was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and also held high portfolios in the union government such as Defence, Home Affairs, and External Affairs. In 2024, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award by the Indian government.

Rao was an active freedom fighter during the Indian Independence Movement and joined full-time politics after Independence as a member of the Indian National Congress. He served as an elected representative of the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly from 1957 to 1977. He served in various ministerial positions in the Andhra Government from 1962 to 1973. He became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1971.

He supported Indira Gandhi in the formation of the New Congress party in 1969 by splitting the Indian National Congress. He served as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. He rose to prominence for handling several portfolios most significantly Home, Defence, and Foreign Affairs in the cabinets of both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He served as the Foreign Minister from 1980 to 1984 and then from 1988 to 1989.

Narasimha Rao was about to retire from politics, but Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination persuaded him to make a comeback. He was the Indian National Congress President from 1991 to 1996. As the Congress had won the largest number of seats in the 1991 elections, he had an opportunity to head the minority government as the Prime Minister.

Narasimha Rao fought and won elections from different parts of India such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

During his tenure as the Prime Minister, he brought about various economic reforms and brought in liberalisation. He energised the national security and ballistic programme, His efforts resulted in the 1998 Pokhran Nuclear test. In 1993, a strong earthquake in Latur killed many. Rao was applauded by many for using modern technology and resources to organise major relief operations and for schemes of economic reconstruction.

Rao strengthened India's ties with major powers like the United States, Russia, and China while forging new relationships in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. His 'Look East' policy aimed at enhancing India's engagement with Southeast Asia, marking a significant shift in India's foreign policy orientation.

