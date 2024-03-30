President Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna To Kapoori Thakur, Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh Posthumously

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna to 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur and ormer prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh posthumously in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.
Murmu also bestowed the highest civilian award to agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan.
Kapoori Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur received the award from the President on behalf of his father at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Jayant Chaudhary, Singh's grandson and the president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), accepted the honour from President Murmu.
V Prabhakar Rao, son of former PM PV Narasimha Rao, receives Bharat Ratna conferred to his father.
Swaminathan's daughter Nitya Rao and Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur received the award from the president.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.
The government had announced five Bharat Ratna awards this year, including one to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani.