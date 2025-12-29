India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

Meanwhile, the report added that Pandya was expected to represent Baroda in some more Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, so as to comply with the BCCI mandate of playing domestic games. Like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who turned out for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively in the first two VHT games, Pandya could play in two of the last three league matches for Baroda, slated for January 3, 6 and 8 in Rajkot.