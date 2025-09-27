IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

For the first time in the tournament, India were given a run for their money as Sri Lanka almost stole a victory before stumbling at the final block. Chasing 203, Sri Lanka had made light work of the target with Pathum Nissanka leading the way

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud?
India's Hardik Pandya warms up Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India defeated Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 game in the Asia Cup

  • India beat Sri Lanka in the Super Over after both teams finished with scores of 202/5

  • Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma could not field due to fitness issues

Ahead of the final against arch rivals Pakistan, India are struggling with the fitness of two of their key players: Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma. Both the all-rounders were absent from the field during India's Super Over victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 game at the Asia Cup 2025. However, the Indian team management has downplayed fitness concerns going into the final.

Both Abhishek and Hardik did not field for India after batting. Hardik opened the bowling for India and left the field to never return. Abhishek too did not come out to field after hitting another half-century.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed after India's Super Over victory that Hardik had cramps.

"Hardik had cramps, he will be assessed tonight and tomorrow morning, we'll then take a call on that," Morkel said at the post-match press conference. Captain Suryakumar Yadav had also said the same thing about Hardik's fitness.

"Few boys had a lot of cramps today, we will have a recovery day tomorrow and turn up the same way we turned up today," the Indian skipper had said at the post-match interview.

Related Content
Related Content

Abhishek too seemed to have issues with his hamstring while batting. However, the team management believes these are just cramps.

India vs Sri Lanka

For the first time in the tournament, India were given a run for their money as Sri Lanka almost stole a victory before stumbling at the final block. Chasing 203, Sri Lanka had made light work of the target with Pathum Nissanka leading the way.

At one point, Nissanka and Kusal Perera had helped Sri Lanka get to 130 in just 11 overs, bringing the required run rate just a shade above eight.

However, led by the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, India made a comeback to stretch the game into a Super Over.

Arshdeep Singh then delivered a stunning Super Over taking two wickets for two runs in his five balls. Suryakumar Yadav scored a triple on the first delivery of the Super Over chase to help India maintain the winning run.

Earlier, a blazing half-century from Abhishek Sharma helped India post 202/5. Sri Lanka too ended with an identical score led by Nissanka's scintillating century.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  2. IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Coincidences Galore In India's Super Over Victory

  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Why Was Dasun Shanaka Not Given Run Out? Super Over Wicket Confusion Explained

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Arshdeep Singh’s Experience For Victory

  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Maintain Unbeaten Run, Defeat SL In Super Over

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. 41 Pro-Kannada Activists Held for Disrupting Hindi Diwas Event in Bengaluru

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Netanyahu Declares Israel ‘Not Done Yet’ With Gaza War As Delegations Walk Out Of UN Speech

  2. Pakistan, Back In From The Cold?

  3. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  4. Doomscrolling Brainrot: Merriam-Webster's Major Dictionary Update Spotlights Gen Z's Growing Influence

  5. A Continent’s Voice: Africa Speaks For Palestine

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin