IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

India defeated Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 game in the Asia Cup
India beat Sri Lanka in the Super Over after both teams finished with scores of 202/5
Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma could not field due to fitness issues
Ahead of the final against arch rivals Pakistan, India are struggling with the fitness of two of their key players: Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma. Both the all-rounders were absent from the field during India's Super Over victory over Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 game at the Asia Cup 2025. However, the Indian team management has downplayed fitness concerns going into the final.
Both Abhishek and Hardik did not field for India after batting. Hardik opened the bowling for India and left the field to never return. Abhishek too did not come out to field after hitting another half-century.
"Hardik had cramps, he will be assessed tonight and tomorrow morning, we'll then take a call on that," Morkel said at the post-match press conference. Captain Suryakumar Yadav had also said the same thing about Hardik's fitness.
"Few boys had a lot of cramps today, we will have a recovery day tomorrow and turn up the same way we turned up today," the Indian skipper had said at the post-match interview.
Abhishek too seemed to have issues with his hamstring while batting. However, the team management believes these are just cramps.
India vs Sri Lanka
For the first time in the tournament, India were given a run for their money as Sri Lanka almost stole a victory before stumbling at the final block. Chasing 203, Sri Lanka had made light work of the target with Pathum Nissanka leading the way.
At one point, Nissanka and Kusal Perera had helped Sri Lanka get to 130 in just 11 overs, bringing the required run rate just a shade above eight.
However, led by the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, India made a comeback to stretch the game into a Super Over.
Arshdeep Singh then delivered a stunning Super Over taking two wickets for two runs in his five balls. Suryakumar Yadav scored a triple on the first delivery of the Super Over chase to help India maintain the winning run.
Earlier, a blazing half-century from Abhishek Sharma helped India post 202/5. Sri Lanka too ended with an identical score led by Nissanka's scintillating century.