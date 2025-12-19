ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup: India Cruise Into Finals with Decisive 8-Wicket Victory Over Sri Lanka

India dismantle Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to reach in the finals of the U19 Asia Cup final to face rivals Pakistan. Check out the match report, toss update, playing XI and more

ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup
India reach into the finals of the U19 Asia Cup after beating Sri Lanka in the semi-finals on December 19. Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India will face Pakistan in the finals of the U-19 Asia Cup

  • The match was shortened to 20 overs a side due to rain

  • Aaron Joseph carried on his sublime for with a 58 not-out

India rolled past Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the semi-finals of the ACC U19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy Ground on December 19, 2025. They will now lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

What was scheduled to be a One-Day got converted into a T20 match due to rain. India won the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat first. The Indian bowlers put on a disciplined show with the ball and restricted SL to just 138/7 in 20 overs.

Chamika Heenatigala was the highest scorer for Sri Lanka while Henil Patel and Kanishq Chouhan chipped in with 2 wickets each for India.

In response to a modest chase of 139 runs, India got off to a shaky start losing both openers cheaply. However, the in-form, Aaron George (58) and Vihaan Malhotra (61) put up a match-winning 3rd wicket stand of 114 runs to take India over the line into the final.

India Vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Toss Update

India won the toss and chose to bowl against Sri Lanka.

India Vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka U19: Vimath Dinsara(c), Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Sanuja Ninduwara, Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Aadham Hilmy(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash

India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh

India Vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Live Streaming

The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

