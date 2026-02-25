Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts In Must-Win Situation Against Kiwis
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: With only one semi-finale spot remaining in Group B, the co-hosts and the Kiwis will be eager to secure all 2 points tonight at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is building up nicely for what is going to be an exciting business end of the tournament next month. Yesterday, England became the first semi-finalists from Group B with a tough 2-wicket win against Pakistan and now the attention shifts to the other two teams - Sri Lanka and New Zealand, who face off in a crucial match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While the Kiwis dropped a point due to their washed out Super 8 opener against Pakistan, the co-hosts were handed a 51-run loss by the Harry Brook's England. It is still very much a three-way race for the remaining semi-final spot from Group B and that's why it will be an important game to win for both sides. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
