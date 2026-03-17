South Korea Vs Japan Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head, Prediction, Live Streaming

Summary of this article
South Korea thrashed Uzbekistan 6-0 in the quarter-finals
Japan humbled Philippines 7-0 in the last eight stage
Winner to meet hosts Australia in final
A tactical battle is on the cards when South Korea take on Japan in the second semi-final of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, at Sydney's Stadium Australia on Wednesday (March 18). Both teams registered massive wins in the quarter-finals and are looking to join hosts Australia in the summit clash on March 21.
The Matildas booked their place in the final with a 2-1 win over defending champions China in the first semi-final. Caitlin Foord put the Aussies ahead in the 17th minute before Zhang Linyang equalised for the Steel Roses in the 26th via a penalty. But Australia captain Sam Kerr had the final say with a 58th-minute winner in Perth.
Nadeshiko Japan humbled Philippines 7-0 in the last eight stage, and have been in cracking form all through the tournament. They have won their four matches with an aggregate of 24 goals and none conceded. But the story is likely to be completely different against the Taegeuk Ladies, and coach Nils Nielsen admitted as much.
“It’s a game between two teams who play attractive football and I’m looking forward to it,” said Nielsen. “It will be a challenging match because Korea Republic have threats so we need to respect that. We can’t play like we have done. We have to focus on how we can press them high and how we can create opportunities that way."
South Korea have also had a dominant, unbeaten campaign, routing Uzbekistan 6-0 in the quarters and netting 15 goals thus far. Their head coach Shin Sang-woo expressed confidence that the homework that has been done will put his team in good stead against Japan.
“I have lots of expectations for the match,” said Shin. “We’re facing the best team in Asia in Japan but I’m expecting a good performance from my players. “It’s true that it’s been over 10 years that we’ve beaten them in a competitive game but we’ve changed a lot since I took over as head coach and hopefully tomorrow (Wednesday), we’ll be able to show that we have what it takes to beat Japan."
South Korea Vs Japan: Head-To-Head Record
Japan and South Korea have faced each other 35 times in women’s international matches. Japan have won 19 games, compared to just four wins for South Korea. 12 matches have ended in draws. But in the Women's Asian Cup, Japan are winless in their last four meetings with South Korea.
South Korea Vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Prediction
Given their red-hot recent form and propensity to produce a flurry of goals, Japan enter the semi-final as slight favourites. South Korea cannot be discounted by any means, however, and their defence could pose a big challenge for Nils Nielsen's side.
South Korea Vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the South Korea vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match be played?
The South Korea vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match will be played at Sydney's Stadium Australia on Wednesday, March 18 at 2:30pm IST.
Where to watch the South Korea vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match live online?
The South Korea vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the South Korea vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match live on TV?
The South Korea vs Japan, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.