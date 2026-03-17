China Vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: CHN, AUS Battle For Spot In Final

Australia's Sam Kerr, left, Emily van Egmond, and Caitlin Foord, right, pose for a photo as they celebrate following during the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia, Friday, March 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gary Day

China vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final between China and Australia on Tuesday, 17 March, at HBF Park in Perth. Australia host defending champions China in a mouth-watering clash, with both sides having battled hard in the quarter-finals, Australia edging past North Korea 2-1 thanks to goals from Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr, while China needed extra time to overcome Chinese Taipei 2-0. The Matildas aim to impose their attacking style under Joe Montemurro, while the Steel Roses, led by former Australian coach Ante Milicic, remain strong favourites with a rich tournament history and a well-organised squad eager to reach the final on March 21.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Mar 2026, 02:34:01 pm IST China Vs Australia LIVE Score, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Streaming Info The China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.