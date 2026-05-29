PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: In-Form Indian Meets South Korean Nemesis

PV Sindhu celebrates after entering the Singapore Open 2026 quarter-final. Photo: Badminton Photo

PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young Live, Singapore Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Singapore Open 2026's women's singles quarter-final clash between India's PV Sindhu and South Korea's An Se Young at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (May 29, 2026). The Indian ace beat Japan’s world No. 19 Riko Gunji in a mere 37 minutes to book a last-eight meeting with the world number one. Though Sindhu has looked in top form in the tournament, she has never defeated An Se Young in eight face-offs and would seek to change that today. Follow the live score and updates from the BWF Super 750 badminton match.

LIVE UPDATES

29 May 2026, 10:29:58 am IST PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Record An Se Young has been PV Sindhu's nemesis on the BWF circuit. The Indian is yet to taste victory against the South Korean Olympic champion after eight meetings. Their last face-off was at the China Masters quarter-final in 2025, where Sindhu lost in straight games 14-21, 13-21.

29 May 2026, 10:11:17 am IST PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Start Time, Streaming The match is third on Court 1, with the first match, another women's singles quarter-final between Ratchanok Intanon and Akane Yamaguchi, currently into its second game. The estimated start time is thus roughly 11:10am IST, though the actual timing will depend on when the two prior matches conclude. The PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, Singapore Open 2026 quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Whether or not the match will be telecast live is currently unknown.