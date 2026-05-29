PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: In-Form Indian Meets South Korean Nemesis

PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Record
An Se Young has been PV Sindhu's nemesis on the BWF circuit. The Indian is yet to taste victory against the South Korean Olympic champion after eight meetings. Their last face-off was at the China Masters quarter-final in 2025, where Sindhu lost in straight games 14-21, 13-21.
PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Start Time, Streaming
The match is third on Court 1, with the first match, another women's singles quarter-final between Ratchanok Intanon and Akane Yamaguchi, currently into its second game. The estimated start time is thus roughly 11:10am IST, though the actual timing will depend on when the two prior matches conclude.
The PV Sindhu vs An Se Young, Singapore Open 2026 quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Whether or not the match will be telecast live is currently unknown.
PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young Live Score, Singapore Open Quarter-Final: Hi All!
Good morning folks. We are building up to the start of the BWF Super 750 Singapore Open's quarter-final between PV Sindhu and An Se Young on Court 1 of Singapore Indoor Stadium. Watch this space for the pre-match info and live updates!