Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

After more than two years of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, over 72,000 Palestinians are dead, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. Amid these enormous losses, the people in Gaza are observing Eid al-Fitr, that takes place at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The last four celebrations of Eid in Gaza have been marked by the sounds of warplanes, gunfire, and shelling. Although this year’s Eid arrives without the sounds of war that residents of Gaza had grown accustomed to during past Eids, signs of joy remain limited.

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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City
Palestinians gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City, Friday, March 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-Palestinian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr
Palestinian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Friday, March 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-Palestinian militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad
Palestinian militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad greet people who gather for to Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City, Friday, March 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-Riham Yassin visits the grave of her son, Abdullah Yassin
Riham Yassin visits the grave of her son, Abdullah Yassin, who was killed killed in the Israel-Hamas war, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Gaza City, Friday, March 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-Palestinian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers
Palestinian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Friday, March 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-Palestinians visit the graves of their relatives
Palestinians visit the graves of their relatives who were killed in the Israel-Hamas war on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Gaza City, Friday, March 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-Palestinian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers
Palestinian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Friday, March 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-Palestinians shop at a market
Palestinians shop at a market for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in Gaza City, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-baked traditional Eid cookies
A barefoot Palestinian girl looks at another girl carrying a tray of baked traditional Eid cookies outside a partially destroyed home in Gaza City, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-Palestinians shop at a market
Palestinians shop at a market in preparation for Eid al-Fitr in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday. March 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana
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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-Palestinians shop at a market
Palestinians shop at a market for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, in Gaza City, Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
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Eid al-Fitr 2026 in Gaza-Palestinian Muslims gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers
Palestinian Muslims gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Friday, March 20, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi
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