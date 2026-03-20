Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict
After more than two years of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, over 72,000 Palestinians are dead, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. Amid these enormous losses, the people in Gaza are observing Eid al-Fitr, that takes place at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The last four celebrations of Eid in Gaza have been marked by the sounds of warplanes, gunfire, and shelling. Although this year’s Eid arrives without the sounds of war that residents of Gaza had grown accustomed to during past Eids, signs of joy remain limited.
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