Bangladesh Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd ODI: BAN Beat AUS By 5 Wickets (DLS), Win Series

Bangladesh Vs Australia Highlights, 2nd ODI: Josh Inglis And Co. Faces Must-Win Match In Dhaka AP

Bangladesh create history as they beat Australia in the 2nd ODI by five wickets (DLS method) and win the series for the first time in their history. Veteran batters Soumya Sarkar (42), Najmul Hossain Shanto (41) and Towhid Hridoy (40 not out) anchored the innings as they chased down the small target 192. Australia looked like they were on the charge with quick wickets but Hridoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made sure they chased down the target with minimal ease. Earlier, Australia won the toss and opted to bat. The ODI World Champs were reduced to 0/3 in the opening overs before Marnus Labuschagne (55) and Xavier Bartlett (52) rescued them from a difficult scenario.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jun 2026, 09:02:09 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Welcome! Good Morning and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the ODI Series between Bangladesh and Australia in Dhaka. Stay tuned for more updates.

11 Jun 2026, 09:13:24 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads! Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Soumya Sarkar, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain Australia: Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w/c), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Ben Dwarshuis

11 Jun 2026, 09:46:06 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Squads! Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mosaddek Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam, Saif Hassan, Nurul Hasan Australia: Josh Inglis(c), Alex Carey(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Liam Scott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake

11 Jun 2026, 10:03:03 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update! Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first.

11 Jun 2026, 10:11:41 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs! Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana Australia: Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w/c), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Xavier Bartlett, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

11 Jun 2026, 10:35:46 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Game On! We're underway in Mirpur! Matthew Short and Cooper Connolly walk out to open the innings for Australia, with Short taking strike. Bangladesh have entrusted the new ball to their pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed, who will be looking to make an early breakthrough after the hosts' impressive victory in the first ODI.

11 Jun 2026, 10:37:51 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: AUS 0/1 (1) What a start for Bangladesh! Taskin Ahmed strikes in the very first over, and Australia are rocked at 0/1. Matthew Short's miserable run continues as the opener is bowled for a four-ball duck, leaving a delivery that jagged back in and crashed into the off stump. It is now three consecutive ducks for Short, and Australia find themselves under immediate pressure in this must-win encounter.

11 Jun 2026, 10:43:57 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: AUS 0/3 (2) Absolute carnage in Mirpur! Australia are reeling at 0/3 after two overs, with Bangladesh producing a dream start in this must-win ODI. Mustafizur Rahman joined the party after Taskin Ahmed's first-over strike, dismissing Cooper Connolly and Matt Renshaw for ducks in a sensational wicket-maiden. Both batters were undone by late movement outside off stump, edging behind to Litton Das. Remarkably, Australia have lost three wickets without scoring a single run, leaving captain Josh Inglis with a massive rescue job.

11 Jun 2026, 11:34:19 am IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: AUS 46/4 (11) Bangladesh bowlers are completely on top of Australia as they picked up their four top batters within the first ten overs. Alex Carey was the last batter to depart, who was sent back by the brilliance of Mustafizur Rahman for a paltry score of 13. Cameron Green (9*) and skipper Josh Inglis (24*) have the big responsibility of forging a big stand between them and get their team out of a precarious position.

11 Jun 2026, 12:08:16 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: AUS 75/5 (18) Five Down! Another Australian batter bites the dust and this time it's the skipper Josh Inglis, who departs after scoring 34 runs to Tanvir Islam. Tanvir came down to the pitch to attack the spinner but couldn't time the ball well and hit straight into the hands of the deep extra cover fielder.

11 Jun 2026, 12:39:31 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: AUS 104/6 (25) After the dismissal of skipper, Josh Inglis, all-rounder Cameron Green followed suit courtesy off a soft dismissal, whereas he was outdone by spinner Tanvir Islam, who got his second wicket of the match. The ball was dying onto to Green and he tried to push at it, resulting in the ball balooning in the air into the hands of the bowler, who completes the caught and bowled easily. The onus is now on Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett to stabilize the innings now.

11 Jun 2026, 01:05:59 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: AUS 127/6 (30) The partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett is now 46-run strong. Both the batter have been cautious in their approach as their prime focus right now is to not lose wickets, however, Bartlett is timing the ball quite well and has raced to 28 runs off just 24 balls, while Labuschagne is more vary with 23 off 43 balls.

11 Jun 2026, 01:43:22 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: AUS 170/6 (37) Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett are nearing their respective half-centuries, while the 7th wicket stand between both the batters is now 89 runs strong. Australia were in heaps of trouble at one stage after being reduced to 81/6 in under 22 overs. However both these batter stabilized the ship, while maintaining a fair run-rate.

11 Jun 2026, 02:11:16 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: AUS 187/8 (42) Taskin Ahmed castles Xavier Bartlett for 52 to end the 103-run stand for the 7th wicket. Bartlett departs after playing a crucial knock of 52 runs off just 48 balls. Adam Zampa falls shortly after it, leaving Australia reeling at 187/8 after a hundred-run stand. Though, Labuschagne is still standing strong at the crease at 55 not out.

11 Jun 2026, 02:51:09 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Still Raining! Rain continues to pour in Mirpur, and concerns are growing about a lengthy delay. Australia staged an impressive recovery after slipping to 0/3 and later 81/6, but their innings remains in limbo as the outfield becomes increasingly saturated. The drainage system is good, yet the heavy rain means groundstaff could face a significant cleanup job once the weather clears.

11 Jun 2026, 03:49:22 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Stops Finally the rain has stopped and the groundsmen are on the field trying their best to soak the field and make it fit for play again as soon as possible.

11 Jun 2026, 04:46:43 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: AUS Innings Over Australia's first innings has come to an end and Bangladesh will start the chase as soon as the play begin. The target for Bangladesh in 192 in 41 overs (DLS).

11 Jun 2026, 04:49:26 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: First Over Wicket What a start for Australia as Xavier Bartlett, who shone earlier with the bat, gets off to a successful start with the ball to as he takes the catch of Bangladeshi opener, Tanzid Hasan in his follow through. Hasan is gone for a duck and the hosts are on the backfoot straightaway. BAN 0/1 (0.2)

11 Jun 2026, 05:19:15 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: 2nd Wicket Stand After losing Tanzid Hasan in the first itself, Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hasan Shanto have stabilized Bangladesh's chase with a small unbeaten partnership of 29 runs. Though, the target is small but the wicket is tricky and the Aussie bowlers have the capacity to make inroads into the Bangladesh batting attack. Therefore, the onus lies on both the current pair to bat Australia out of the game with a big second-wicket stand. BAN 29/1 (6)

11 Jun 2026, 05:50:21 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Shanto-Sarkar Puts BAN In Control The second wicket stand between Soumya Sarkar (34*) and Najmul Hasan Shanto (33*) is now 72 runs strong. Both the batters have negated the threat of the new ball and are batting at a solid run-rate. It's high-time for Australia to pick up some quick wickets or else Bangladesh will easily chase the target down to seal the series. BAN 72/1 (12)

11 Jun 2026, 06:25:15 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: Back-To-Back Wickets In a span of just three overs, Bangladesh have made a comeback in the game with the wickets of both set batters. First, Matt Renshaw gets Soumya Sarkar gets caught for 42 by Xavier Bartlett in the 16th over. Is there anything that Bartlett couldn't do today? Then in the 19th over, Najmul Hasan Shanto is caught by Josh Inglis on the bowling off Riley Meredith. BAN 105/3 (19)

11 Jun 2026, 07:08:29 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: AUS Get A Sniff Bangladesh lose their fifth wicket in the form of Mosaddek Hussain, who departs after scoring 15 runs on the bowling off Adam Zampa. The leg-spinner tossed it up and Mosaddek took the bait only to end up mistiming the ball and throwing away his wicket. AUS get a sniff and the match now hands in balance. BAN 146/5 (28)

11 Jun 2026, 07:23:56 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: BAN Need A Strong Finish Bangladesh need a strong finish if they are chase down this small target against the Aussie bowling attack. Aussies need couple of wickets and they are in the tail-end of the Bangladesh batting.

11 Jun 2026, 07:46:25 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd ODI: BAN Fighting Back Bangladesh need 18 runs in 42 balls and will want their batters Towhid Hridoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz to take them home. This has been some fightback from the home team after a mini-collapse in the middle-overs.