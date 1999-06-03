Cameron Donald Green is an Australian cricketer who plays for Australia, Western Australia and Perth Scorchers as a batting all-rounder. He has played for Cricket Australia XI, Western Australia, Perth Scorchers, Australia, Australia A, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is a fast bowler who became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Shield cricket.

Green's cricketing odyssey began at the age of 10 when he joined the Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club's under-13 league. By the time he was 16, Green was making waves in the WACA first-grade team.

His early success in the under-19 national league caught the attention of selectors, earning him a rookie contract with the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA). Despite his young age, Green's performances spoke volumes about his potential, boasting an impressive average of 82 runs per innings and claiming 20 wickets in just eight games.

Green's transition from a bowling all-rounder to focusing on his batting came as a result of a series of injuries. His breakthrough performances, including back-to-back unbeaten centuries in the Sheffield Shield.

In January 2017, Green made his List A debut for Cricket Australia XI against Pakistan, marking the beginning of his journey towards international recognition. His first-class debut for Western Australia soon followed and he became the youngest player to achieve a five-wicket haul in the prestigious Sheffield Shield, taking 5/24 in the first innings.

He played in the Australian national team for limited-overs matches against India in October 2020. Subsequently, he made his One Day International (ODI) debut, followed by his Test debut against India in December 2020.

In March 2021, Green achieved a significant milestone by scoring his maiden double century in first-class cricket, amassing 251 runs for Western Australia against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield. His versatility was further showcased when he made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut for Australia against Pakistan in April 2022.

The IPL 2023 auction saw Green make headlines by securing a lucrative deal with the Mumbai Indians, becoming the second most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

He was dropped from the Test side during the 2023 Ashes. His reintroduction to the Test squad, coupled with a shift up the batting order, proved fruitful as he notched his second Test century against New Zealand in February 2024.