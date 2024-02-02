AUS Vs WI, 1st ODI: Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter Josh Inglis Tests Positive For COVID-19; Included In Playing XI

As Australia started their white-ball series against the West Indies in the first ODI, their wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis did test positive for Covid-19 but was included in the playing XI on Friday at the MCG. (More Cricket News)
Inglis will be using a seperate dressing-rooming area and will remain distanced from his teammates on and off the field
Australia have handed debuts to Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett with stand-in skipper Steve Smith winning the toss and opting for bowl first against the men from the Caribbean at the MCG.
Inglis will open the batting for the World Champions with the recent retirement of David Warner. He will also be using a seperate dressing-rooming area and will remain distanced from his teammates on and off the field.
Earlier, Cameron Green operated under similar regulations at The Gabba during the second Test against the West Indies.
Teams:
West Indies (Playing XI): Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris, Adam Zampa.