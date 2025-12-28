Gulf Giants Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live Streaming, ILT20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders both have three wins and six losses
Winner of tonight's match will advance to ILT20 Eliminator
A virtual knock-out is in store as Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders clash in a winner-takes-all showdown in match 30 of the International League T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (December 28, 2025). Watch the cricket match live.
The Giants and Knight Riders head into their final league game locked on identical win-loss records (three wins and six losses), with a playoff berth at stake. The Giants hold a slight edge due to a superior net run rate and will rely on Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s runs and Azmatullah Omarzai’s wicket-taking ability.
The Knight Riders, meanwhile, will look to Alex Hales and Ajay Kumar to deliver in a high-pressure encounter. With three teams already qualified, only one of these sides will advance, ensuring a tense and decisive contest.
Gulf Giants Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20: Toss Update
Gulf Giants won the toss and opted to field first against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
Gulf Giants Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20: Playing XIs
Gulf Giants: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), James Vince (c), Moeen Ali, Kyle Mayers, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Kellaway, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mark Adair, Muhammad Zuhaib, Ali Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi
Gulf Giants Impact Subs: Asif Khan, Fred Klaassen, Liam Dawson, Sean Dickson, Haider Razzaq, Matthew Forde, Lorcan Tucker
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Alishan Sharafu, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Liam Livingstone, Brandon McMullen, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Ajay Kumar
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Impact Subs: Mayank Chowdary, Ibrar Ahmad, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand, George Garton, Khary Pierre, Olly Stone
Gulf Giants Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 match will be telecast on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Zee 5 app and website in the country.
Gulf Giants Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20: Squads
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Brandon McMullen, Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Sherfane Rutherford, Unmukt Chand, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Sunil Narine, Ajay Kumar, Olly Stone, Piyush Chawla, Shadley van Schalkwyk, George Garton, Khary Pierre, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Adnan Idrees, Abdul Manan Ali, Mayank Choudhary, Ibrar Ahmad
Gulf Giants: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), James Vince (c), Asif Khan, Moeen Ali, Lorcan Tucker, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Mayers, Mark Adair, Haider Razzaq, Fred Klaassen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Gerhard Erasmus, Jordan Clark, Sean Dickson, Tom Moores, Ali Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Pathum Nissanka, Meet Bhavsar, Matthew Forde, Ramon Simmonds, Nuwan Thushara, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Muhammad Zuhaib