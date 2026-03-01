US-Iran War: Pakistan Shaheens Vs England Lions Youth ODI Called Off In Abu Dhabi

The Pakistan Shaheens vs England Lions youth ODI in Abu Dhabi called off on security advice from the ECB
Players and officials instructed to remain indoors; practice sessions also cancelled as precaution
Escalation follows coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering instability in Middle East
Following a flare-up of the US-Iran war, the second youth ODI between Pakistan Shaheens and England Lions in Abu Dhabi was cancelled on Saturday due to the worsening security situation in the region. The cancellation of the match, which was supposed to be played on Sunday, was taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board based on advice from the England and Wales Cricket Board.
The players and team officials have been instructed to remain indoors at their hotel as a precaution, with practice sessions also being cancelled. “There will be no practice session as well, and the team has been advised to remain indoors,” the official was quoted by PTI.
Pakistan-England Youth Series In Doubt
The PCB is reportedly in regular contact with the ECB regarding developments on the ground, and will decide the future of the series once the Middle East airspace reopens. The board will then assess whether to bring the Shaheens squad back to Pakistan or continue with the remaining matches.
The United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran on February 28. The missile strikes and retaliatory responses from Tehran have led to the situation worsening across the Middle East, with blasts occurring in Dubai (UAE), Manama (Bahrain), and Doha (Qatar).
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top security officials have been killed in the ongoing attacks, leading to fears of further escalation.
(With PTI Inputs)