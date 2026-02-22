South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women LIVE Score, 1st ODI: SA-W Eye Win Against PAK-W As Rain Delays Start

South Africa Women and Pakistan Women face off in the first ODI at Mangaung Oval on 22 February, shifting focus from a closely contested T20I series that South Africa won 2-1
South Africa dominated early T20Is, Pakistan bounced back in the third, setting up an exciting ODI series with both teams confident
Fans can catch live coverage on JioStar
South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of SA-W vs PAK-W first One Day International at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday, 22 February. After a thrilling T20I series that South Africa won 2-1, both teams now shift focus to the ODI leg of the tour. South Africa started strong in the T20Is, taking the first two matches, while Pakistan bounced back with a dominant win in the third. With momentum on both sides, the ODIs promise another exciting, hard-fought series.
South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Squads
South Africa Women: Faye Tunnicliffe, Chloe Tryon, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Karabo Meso, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta, Ayanda Hlubi, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Fay Cowling, Nadine de Klerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits
Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (C), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Umm-e-Hani
South Africa Women Vs Pakistan Women, 1st ODI: Live Streaming
India: Live coverage on JioStar.
South Africa: Live on SuperSport, with additional coverage on SABC 3.
Pakistan: Live on A Sports HD, with HD streaming on Ary Plus.
United Kingdom: Live stream on Cricket South Africa’s official YouTube channel.
USA: Live on Willow TV, with HD streaming via the Willow TV app/platform.