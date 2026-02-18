South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Survives Early LBW Scare

South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: UAE 42/1 (5)
George Linde strikes and South Africa have their breakthrough. Trapped in front, Muhammad Waseem immediately goes for the review, hoping for a lifeline.
There’s nothing on UltraEdge, and ball-tracking returns three reds, pitching in line, impact in line, and crashing into the stumps. The on-field decision stands, and Waseem departs for a brisk 22 off 12 balls, laced with four boundaries.
South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: UAE 30/0 (3)
Rabada charges in, but Muhammad Waseem is all over him. A full ball outside off is met with a clean, straight-batted punch that rockets down the ground, skidding over the rope after a couple of bounces. Next delivery, Rabada goes a touch straighter, and Waseem clears his front leg, thumping it straight back past the bowler for another boundary. The pressure is mounting.
Rabada tries again, but it’s drifting too straight. Waseem shuffles inside the line and whips it neatly past short fine leg. That’s three in a row, a hat-trick of fours, and UAE have thrown an early counterpunch in this contest.
South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Game On!
We are underway, with Aryansh Sharma and Muhammad Waseem at the crease. Aryansh Sharma takes strike as Kagiso Rabada begins the bowling attack. Stay tuned for live updates.
South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field.
South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
The South Africa vs UAE match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello!
Hello and welcome back to our live blog as South Africa take on the United Arab Emirates. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this clash.