South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Survives Early LBW Scare

United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

South Africa vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, 18 February at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. South Africa arrive in commanding form, unbeaten in Group D with three wins from three, including a Super Over thriller against Afghanistan and a convincing victory over New Zealand that sealed their Super Eight spot. The UAE, meanwhile, have had an up-and-down campaign, registering one win from three matches and coming into this clash needing something special against a Proteas side that have looked sharp in all departments.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Feb 2026, 11:26:07 am IST South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: UAE 42/1 (5) George Linde strikes and South Africa have their breakthrough. Trapped in front, Muhammad Waseem immediately goes for the review, hoping for a lifeline. There’s nothing on UltraEdge, and ball-tracking returns three reds, pitching in line, impact in line, and crashing into the stumps. The on-field decision stands, and Waseem departs for a brisk 22 off 12 balls, laced with four boundaries.

18 Feb 2026, 11:17:17 am IST South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: UAE 30/0 (3) Rabada charges in, but Muhammad Waseem is all over him. A full ball outside off is met with a clean, straight-batted punch that rockets down the ground, skidding over the rope after a couple of bounces. Next delivery, Rabada goes a touch straighter, and Waseem clears his front leg, thumping it straight back past the bowler for another boundary. The pressure is mounting. Rabada tries again, but it’s drifting too straight. Waseem shuffles inside the line and whips it neatly past short fine leg. That’s three in a row, a hat-trick of fours, and UAE have thrown an early counterpunch in this contest.

18 Feb 2026, 11:08:58 am IST South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Game On! We are underway, with Aryansh Sharma and Muhammad Waseem at the crease. Aryansh Sharma takes strike as Kagiso Rabada begins the bowling attack. Stay tuned for live updates.

18 Feb 2026, 10:38:01 am IST South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

18 Feb 2026, 10:37:28 am IST South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field.

18 Feb 2026, 10:30:21 am IST South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Info The South Africa vs UAE match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.