South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Aryansh Survives Early LBW Scare

South Africa vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Catch play-by-play updates for Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between South Africa and UAE on Wednesday, 18 February at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
United Arab Emirates' Aryansh Sharma hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
South Africa vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2026 between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, 18 February at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. South Africa arrive in commanding form, unbeaten in Group D with three wins from three, including a Super Over thriller against Afghanistan and a convincing victory over New Zealand that sealed their Super Eight spot. The UAE, meanwhile, have had an up-and-down campaign, registering one win from three matches and coming into this clash needing something special against a Proteas side that have looked sharp in all departments.
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: UAE 42/1 (5)

George Linde strikes and South Africa have their breakthrough. Trapped in front, Muhammad Waseem immediately goes for the review, hoping for a lifeline.

There’s nothing on UltraEdge, and ball-tracking returns three reds, pitching in line, impact in line, and crashing into the stumps. The on-field decision stands, and Waseem departs for a brisk 22 off 12 balls, laced with four boundaries.

South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: UAE 30/0 (3)

Rabada charges in, but Muhammad Waseem is all over him. A full ball outside off is met with a clean, straight-batted punch that rockets down the ground, skidding over the rope after a couple of bounces. Next delivery, Rabada goes a touch straighter, and Waseem clears his front leg, thumping it straight back past the bowler for another boundary. The pressure is mounting.

Rabada tries again, but it’s drifting too straight. Waseem shuffles inside the line and whips it neatly past short fine leg. That’s three in a row, a hat-trick of fours, and UAE have thrown an early counterpunch in this contest.

South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Game On!

We are underway, with Aryansh Sharma and Muhammad Waseem at the crease. Aryansh Sharma takes strike as Kagiso Rabada begins the bowling attack. Stay tuned for live updates.

South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field.

South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Info

The South Africa vs UAE match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

South Africa Vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog as South Africa take on the United Arab Emirates. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this clash.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh A Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Shorifa Khatun Rattles Stumps

  2. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eight Guide: Full Schedule, Opponents, Dates, Venues – All You Need

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Group 1 Teams, Fixtures And Qualification Details

  4. Nepal Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: 12-Year Wait Ends For Rhinos With Seven-Wicket Win

  5. Zimbabwe At T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza Sends Strong Message After Qualifying For Super 8

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  2. Setback To Kerala Govt As HC quashes LDF’s Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme

  3. AI India Impact Summit: 300 Million Children Faced Tech-Facilitated Abuse In 2024, Warn Experts

  4. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  5. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. Bangladesh: BNP Lawmakers Sworn In, Party Refuses Second Oath On 'July Charter'

  4. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  5. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated It Was Just an Accident Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz