IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

Summary of this article
GT appoint former Australia opener Matthew Hayden as their batting coach
In the IPL, Hayden represented the Chennai Super Kings 32 times
Hayden lifted the IPL trophy back in 2010 with CSK
Gujarat Titans (GT) have roped in former Australian opener Matthew Hayden as their new batting coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The franchise confirmed the news on Tuesday, adding an experienced campaigner to their coaching setup as they prepare for the new season.
Hayden, a two-time ODI World Cup winner, joins GT on the back of an illustrious international career. The Aussie represented his country in 273 international matches across all formats, scoring over 15,000 runs and playing a key role in multiple ICC tournament victories.
“Matthew’s appointment comes at a pivotal phase in our journey. As a franchise committed to excellence and long-term success, we are constantly focused on strengthening our cricketing ecosystem,” Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans, said.
“His experience at the highest level, coupled with his ability to mentor emerging talent, will be instrumental in shaping our batting identity for the seasons ahead.”
In the IPL, Hayden represented the Chennai Super Kings 32 times, winning the Orange Cap in 2009 and lifted the trophy in 2010. Over three seasons, he scored 1107 runs at a strike rate of 138.
“Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That’s the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans,” Hayden said in his statement for the franchise.
The 19th edition of the world's most lucrative cricket league starts on March 28, 2026 -- 20 days after the ICC T20 World Cup final -- and with 84 matches in the calendar, this will be the biggest in the history of the league.
To accommodate these additional fixtures, the IPL 2026 window has been extended. The 64-day cricketing gala will end with the May 31 finale.
Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for the Suryakumar Yadav-led 'Men in Blue' following their triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026.
"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," a BCCI release said.
India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the title. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times.